In partnership with international logistics and transportation experts, Aramex, Childrensalon is making a lasting difference to the lives of those who need it most through their shared commitment to charitable initiatives.

For over 70 years, award-winning childrenswear retailer Childrensalon has dressed children in over 170 countries across the world.

Although the retailer has grown since its formation in 1952, family values have remained at the heart of the business.

This long-standing ethos has been passed down from generation to generation from its founder Sybil Harriman through to her daughter, Michèle Harriman-Smith, who took the business online in 1999, and now to its current Leadership team, which includes members of the family seven decades later.

Childrensalon and Aramex Partnership Helps Over 45 Charitable Projects Globally

Indeed, while “dressing children beautifully” has been the mission for Childrensalon since it first opened its doors, the business has actively sought out ways to give back to the community by ensuring that every child, regardless of their circumstances, has the opportunity to thrive.

From charities fighting poverty to organisations delivering humanitarian aid, the breadth of causes that the company has supported over the decades is vast and ongoing.

Such is the extent of its outreach that Childrensalon has collaborated with over 45 individual charitable projects since 2012, donating well over £1 million in the process, along with over 6,636 hours of staff time, and more than 12,193 kilograms of clothing and shoes.

With a mission to partner with charities that will make the world a safer, cleaner and brighter place for today's children and future generations, the company formally launched the Childrensalon Foundation in 2022, as part of its 70th anniversary.

Alongside aligning itself with charities around the world, Childrensalon’s dedicated fundraising team also helps its charities organise fundraising events, volunteers across the UK, and works with local authorities and community organisations to distribute quality clothing, footwear, and toys to charities and families in need around the country.

While it initially used Aramex as its delivery partner for over 15 years, Childrensalon has looked to strengthen its ties with the international logistics specialist further by inviting them to join in their philanthropic work.

Through leveraging its suite of logistics services which comprises of road, air and sea freight, customs clearance consultancy, as well as domestic and international express delivery, Aramex, through Childrensalon, sends weekly shipments to charities, schools, colleges and local authorities all around the UK and worldwide.

In doing so, the company, plays a crucial role in ensuring that donations reach those who need them most, no matter where they are in the world.

One example of this was its work in organising the shipment of shoes, stationery, clothing, cutlery, wool and other sewing materials along with a variety of sweet treats free of charge to Brightlingsea School and the Girl Power Project in collaboration with Porridge & Pens, which provides food and education for some of the poorest children in Ghana.

Once again, Aramex played a vital role in supporting this initiative, helping the team exceed their target as they did the previous year when the target for 2022 was £24,000 to buy land and build a Girl Power, Brighter Futures unit, guaranteeing there would always be a safe home.

In 2023, Childrensalon set an ambitious fundraising target of £12,000 to build new classrooms at Brightlingsea School, ensuring that children could continue their education in a safe environment. This challenge was part of their commitment to support four different charities throughout the year, with Porridge & Pens being the focus for Q3.

Both of its fundraising targets were achieved.

This year, Childrensalon has also set a goal of raising £25,000 for Street Children Iringa to help young mothers transition off the streets and into employment. The funds will provide them with safe housing, one-on-one training in essential skills like cooking, sewing, and business management, and the support needed to achieve financial independence – ensuring they can build a stable, secure future away from poverty.

With Aramex’s help, Childrensalon has already raised nearly £15,000 towards this ambitious target.

As a regular sponsor of numerous events, Aramex has since raised thousands of pounds for charities such as Porridge & Pens Ghana, Nourish, Street Children Iringa, Taylor Made Dreams, Pickering Cancer Centre, and Children Heard & Seen.

Speaking on the importance of Childrensalon’s partnership with Aramex, Gracie Browning, Head of Fundraising and one of the original family members within the business, said: “Being a family business, offering support to those in need has always been at the heart of what we do. It’s a set of principles that have been passed down from each generation, which have made Childrensalon into what it is today.

“Giving back to communities both locally and overseas is a family legacy, and we are incredibly proud of who we are today. We now support over 45 charitable projects in the UK and around the world. Establishing the Childrensalon Foundation enables us to continue helping create more opportunities for children and the communities they live in, in a more focused and structured way, where we can channel our resources, time, and efforts into meaningful initiatives that have a lasting impact.

“Partnering with Aramex has been invaluable in making this vision a reality, ensuring that our donations reach their destination without a glitch, enabling the charities we’re affiliated with to focus on their core missions. Aramex’s generosity and expertise in assisting us with distributing essential clothing, footwear, and other donations to children and families in need globally has been invaluable in helping the Foundation and our charity partners to change lives for the better. Much of what has been achieved would have simply not been possible without them.”

Umar Butt, CEO of the UK and Europe at Aramex, also said: “The association with Childrensalon extends so much further than a simple customer/supplier relationship; it’s a partnership that goes beyond transactions that is built on shared values and trust. This is why when we were initially approached to assist in their charitable initiatives we jumped at the chance as the impact they were already having on children and families across the world was clear to see and an opportunity we simply couldn’t turn down.

“Every package is more than just a delivery – it’s a lifeline, helping to build a better future for children and families worldwide and the support such donations provides is immeasurable.

“The work both Aramex and Childrensalon has achieved so far is only the beginning. We’re excited to continue making a difference by finding new ways to expand our impact and support even more communities in need over the coming years.”