Christmas services surge as Brits cash in ahead of festive season

Harry in the queue completing the task

With Christmas fast approaching, cash-strapped Brits are seeking creative and quick ways to boost their incomes ahead of the festive season.

Recent Airtasker data shows a spike in festive posts (people looking for skilled workers to get jobs done), evidenced by a staggering 1,710% increase in new sign-ups on the local services marketplace over the past month. There has also been a 15% rise in demand for Christmas tasks compared to the same period last year.

From decking halls to crafting custom decorations, there’s a wide variety of tasks available for those who have spare time to create side hustles.

To help get their home ready for Christmas, Shibu is offering £200 for someone to decorate the outside of their house.

Abhishek has a sweet festive gig lined up and needs help transporting and assembling their Cotton Candy Cart to a Christmas fair and is offering £150!

If you are a skilled crafter, Jenny from London, is looking for someone to make two bespoke Christmas stockings and is offering to pay £100 for the special task. https://www.airtasker.com/tasks/make-bespoke-christmas-stockings-x01jc0v704y9n4sgz04hq5y38yg/

Stephanie from Surrey, got in the festive spirit early as she requested help to put up her Christmas lights and paid £120 to Joe, a Tasker from Greater London.

One Brit who has taken on an unusual task to earn money in the run-up to Christmas is Harry Knott, 23, from South London. He woke up bright and early to get in a queue for Hailey Bieber’s pop-up shop where he got paid £180.

Zoe P, 28, from West London, was desperate to get some Christmas presents from the pop up in London but couldn’t attend herself, so paid Harry to go for her. Harry was accepted to complete the task having a string of 5 star reviews on his profile since signing up to the marketplace in May this year.

Harry said, “When I saw the task and how local it was to me, it was a no brainer! It was very different to tasks I’ve done previously such as rubbish removal and furniture assembly, but that’s the great thing about the platform, you can get any task done, and it has given me opportunities to make money to save up for things like Christmas.”

Tim Fung, the Founder and CEO of Airtasker, commented, “It’s great to see a rise in Brits using our marketplace as the festive season approaches. In the run-up to Christmas, we notice a rise in tasks for things like sourcing gifts, delivering Christmas trees, putting up Christmas decorations, wrapping gifts and so on. Taskers can earn thousands on Christmas tasks amongst others, so it’s a great time for people who have some time on their hands and want to use it to make some extra cash”.

For further information visit https://www.airtasker.com/uk/earn-money/