Christmas starts here! Turkey chicks arrive as farm gears up for Christmas

Copas turkey poults

The countdown to Christmas begins with Copas’ newest turkey chicks. These curious turkey chicks, named poults, are the newest arrivals at Cookham-based farm, Copas Turkeys, in Berkshire.

These inquisitive little birds will be naturally reared with the upmost care and tradition over the next 24 to 26 weeks, allowing them to grow to full maturity and develop the very best in flavour for Christmas Day.

Farmer, Tom Copas, said: “All our birds enjoy a completely free-range lifestyle as part of our unique and natural rearing process. They are given the time and space to grow at their own pace, resulting in a turkey that is richly flavoured with a natural layer of fat beneath the skin, making them the juiciest and most flavoursome birds. Throughout their time at the farm the poults’ welfare is our top priority and we do everything we can to keep them safe, happy and entertained – yes, they are inquisitive!”

The Copas poults are raised slowly in the picturesque Berkshire countryside, cared for by the Copas family who bring decades of expertise passed down through generations.

As the farm gears up for this year’s festive season, the young flock is settling into life on one of the UK’s best-loved, and award-winning, turkey farms.