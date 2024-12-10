American family entertainment and fast-food chain Chuck E. Cheese is eyeing to set foot in the UK.

American family entertainment and fast-food chain Chuck E. Cheese is set to bring its unique blend of pizza, arcade games, and live shows to the UK. The chain, famous in the US for its arcade games and live shows as well as hosting children’s birthday parties, has identified six UK cities as its initial targets: Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, and Bristol.

Chuck E. Cheese, represented by its iconic grey mouse mascot, also serves kid-friendly classics like thin-crust pizza and customisable party platters, which could appeal to UK families seeking fun dining experiences.

The expansion marks a major milestone for the Texas-based chain, which filed for bankruptcy in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic with $1.1 billion in debt. Since then, Chuck E. Cheese has rebounded and is actively targeting international markets, including Europe, Asia, and Africa.

A spokesperson for the company told The Caterer: “We are actively expanding the Chuck E. Cheese brand internationally, with Europe, including the UK, as a key target market. While there is nothing specific to announce currently, we are excited to see our intellectual property resonate globally as we continue to gauge interest from potential franchise partners worldwide.”

The chain reportedly focuses on areas with a high concentration of children, targeting locations with over 25,000 under-12s within a 20-minute drive.

While beloved for its family-friendly image, Chuck E. Cheese has also made headlines in the U.S. for less savory reasons. Some restaurants have been the sites of brawls and shootings, with an Inside Edition investigation in 2017 suggesting alcohol over-service by staff may have fuelled confrontations. The company enforces a policy of limiting customers to two alcoholic drinks per adult to maintain a safe environment.

In 1993, a tragic shooting occurred at a Chuck E. Cheese location in Aurora, Colorado, when a former employee killed four staff members. The shooter, Nathan Dunlap, was sentenced to death but later had his sentence commuted to life in prison when Colorado repealed the death penalty in 2020.

Chuck E. Cheese’s international growth includes its first restaurant in Australia, announced earlier this year, and its debut location in Africa, which opened in Cairo, Egypt, in February. These expansions are part of a broader push to enter new global markets. It has nearly 600 locations worldwide, including 469 in the U.S. and 10 in Canada.

What’s on Chuck E. Cheese menu?

At the heart of the menu is their signature pizza, available in a variety of styles such as classic cheese, pepperoni, veggie, and customisable options for those looking to create their own favourite combinations. It is also known for its thin-crust pizza, baked fresh to order. For families with diverse tastes, the chain also offers gluten-free crusts.

Chuck E. Cheese also serves up an array of appetisers including cheesy breadsticks, crispy mozzarella sticks, and chicken wings, available in multiple flavours such as buffalo, barbecue, and plain. For lighter fare, their menu includes garden salads and fruit platters.

For those celebrating special occasions, Chuck E. Cheese provides party platters and shareable treats, such as dessert pizzas and churros. They also offer customisation birthday cakes.