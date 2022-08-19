Cineworld Group also owns Picturehouse and Regal cinemas

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cineworld is set to “file for bankruptcy” according to reports.

The chain - which is owned by Cineworld Group - has reportedly hired lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis and consultants from AlixPartners to advise the bankruptcy process.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cineworld has declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal’s report.

It comes two days after Cineworld said it is assessing options to shore up its finances after it blamed a “limited” film slate for weak audience numbers in recent months.

Shares dived by two-thirds within minutes of reports that the company was perparing to file for bankruptcy.

The reports cast uncertainty over the future of thousands of workers at its 127 UK cinemas.

Cineworld employs around 28,000 workers globally, with operations in 10 countries.

Loading....

Full list of Cineworld cinemas in the UK

Aberdeen - Queens Links

Aberdeen - Union Square

Aldershot

Ashford

Ashton-under-Lyne

Barnsley

Basildon

Bedford

Belfast

Birmingham - Broad Street

Birmingham - NEC

Boldon Tyne and Wear

Bolton

Bracknell

Bradford

Braintree

Brighton

Bristol

Broughton

Burton upon Trent

Bury St Edmunds

Cardiff

Castleford

Cheltenham

Chesterfield

Chichester

Crawley

Dalton Park

Didcot

Didsbury

Dover

Dundee

Eastbourne at The Beacon

Edinburgh

Ely

Falkirk

Glasgow - Parkhead

Glasgow - Renfrew Street

Glasgow - Silverburn

Gloucester Quays

Harlow - Harvey Centre

Harlow - Queensgate

Haverhill

Hemel Hempstead

High Wycombe

Hinckley

Hull

Huntingdon

Ipswich

Jersey

Leeds - White Rose

Leigh

Llandudno

London - Bexleyheath

London - Enfield

London - Feltham

London - Hounslow

London - Ilford

London - Leicester Square

London - South Ruislip

London - The O2 Greenwich

London - Wandsworth

London - Wembley

London - West India Quay

London - Wood Green

Loughborough

Luton

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes

Newcastle upon Tyne

Newport - Friars Walk

Newport - Isle of Wight

Newport - Spytty Park

Northampton

Nottingham

Plymouth

Poole

Rochester

Rugby

Runcorn

Rushden Lakes

Sheffield

Shrewsbury

Solihull

Speke

Stevenage

St Helens

St Neots

Stoke-on-Trent

Swindon - Regent Circus

Swindon - Shaw Ridge

Telford

Wakefield

Warrington

Watford

Weston-super-Mare

Weymouth

Whiteley

Witney

Wolverhampton

Yate

Yeovil

York

The Cineworld on Renfrew Street in Glasgow.

Cineworld Cinemas in Ireland

The company also owns Cineworld Dublin, which is the biggest cinema in the country.

It has 17 screens spread over four floors.

What other cinemas does the company own in the UK?

Picturehouse is owned by Cineworld Group.

It has a total of 26 sites with 93 screens in total.

The full list of Picturehouse cinemas is as follows:

Ashford

Bath (Little Theatre Cinema)

Brighton (Duke of York’s)

Brighton (Duke’s at Komedia)

Cambridge (Arts)

Chester (coming soon)

Edinburgh (Cameo)

Exeter

Henley-on-Thames (Regal)

Liverpool (Fact)

London - Bromley

London - Clapham

London - Crouch End

London - Ealing

London - East Dulwich

London - Finsbury Park

London - Fulham Road

London - Greenwich

London - Hackey

London - Picturehouse Central

London - Ritzy

London - Stratford

London - The Gate

London - West Norwood

Norwich (Cinema City)

Oxford (Phoenix)

Southampton (Harbour Lights)

Epsom (coming soon)

York (City Screen)

Fears for Cineworld Group’s workforce

Philippa Childs, head of entertainment and media union Bectu, said: “This is very worrying news, not least for the UK’s Cineworld and Picturehouse workforce who have already been through a tumultuous time during the pandemic.

“The UK’s cinema industry suffered an incredible blow due to Covid-19 and this latest news will be very unsettling for cinema workers.