How many Cineworld cinemas are there in the UK? List of locations as company set to file for bankruptcy
Cineworld Group also owns Picturehouse and Regal cinemas
Cineworld is set to “file for bankruptcy” according to reports.
The chain - which is owned by Cineworld Group - has reportedly hired lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis and consultants from AlixPartners to advise the bankruptcy process.
Cineworld has declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal’s report.
Most Popular
It comes two days after Cineworld said it is assessing options to shore up its finances after it blamed a “limited” film slate for weak audience numbers in recent months.
Shares dived by two-thirds within minutes of reports that the company was perparing to file for bankruptcy.
The reports cast uncertainty over the future of thousands of workers at its 127 UK cinemas.
Cineworld employs around 28,000 workers globally, with operations in 10 countries.
Loading....
Full list of Cineworld cinemas in the UK
- Aberdeen - Queens Links
- Aberdeen - Union Square
- Aldershot
- Ashford
- Ashton-under-Lyne
- Barnsley
- Basildon
- Bedford
- Belfast
- Birmingham - Broad Street
- Birmingham - NEC
- Boldon Tyne and Wear
- Bolton
- Bracknell
- Bradford
- Braintree
- Brighton
- Bristol
- Broughton
- Burton upon Trent
- Bury St Edmunds
- Cardiff
- Castleford
- Cheltenham
- Chesterfield
- Chichester
- Crawley
- Dalton Park
- Didcot
- Didsbury
- Dover
- Dundee
- Eastbourne at The Beacon
- Edinburgh
- Ely
- Falkirk
- Glasgow - Parkhead
- Glasgow - Renfrew Street
- Glasgow - Silverburn
- Gloucester Quays
- Harlow - Harvey Centre
- Harlow - Queensgate
- Haverhill
- Hemel Hempstead
- High Wycombe
- Hinckley
- Hull
- Huntingdon
- Ipswich
- Jersey
- Leeds - White Rose
- Leigh
- Llandudno
- London - Bexleyheath
- London - Enfield
- London - Feltham
- London - Hounslow
- London - Ilford
- London - Leicester Square
- London - South Ruislip
- London - The O2 Greenwich
- London - Wandsworth
- London - Wembley
- London - West India Quay
- London - Wood Green
- Loughborough
- Luton
- Middlesbrough
- Milton Keynes
- Newcastle upon Tyne
- Newport - Friars Walk
- Newport - Isle of Wight
- Newport - Spytty Park
- Northampton
- Nottingham
- Plymouth
- Poole
- Rochester
- Rugby
- Runcorn
- Rushden Lakes
- Sheffield
- Shrewsbury
- Solihull
- Speke
- Stevenage
- St Helens
- St Neots
- Stoke-on-Trent
- Swindon - Regent Circus
- Swindon - Shaw Ridge
- Telford
- Wakefield
- Warrington
- Watford
- Weston-super-Mare
- Weymouth
- Whiteley
- Witney
- Wolverhampton
- Yate
- Yeovil
- York
Cineworld Cinemas in Ireland
The company also owns Cineworld Dublin, which is the biggest cinema in the country.
It has 17 screens spread over four floors.
What other cinemas does the company own in the UK?
Picturehouse is owned by Cineworld Group.
It has a total of 26 sites with 93 screens in total.
The full list of Picturehouse cinemas is as follows:
- Ashford
- Bath (Little Theatre Cinema)
- Brighton (Duke of York’s)
- Brighton (Duke’s at Komedia)
- Cambridge (Arts)
- Chester (coming soon)
- Edinburgh (Cameo)
- Exeter
- Henley-on-Thames (Regal)
- Liverpool (Fact)
- London - Bromley
- London - Clapham
- London - Crouch End
- London - Ealing
- London - East Dulwich
- London - Finsbury Park
- London - Fulham Road
- London - Greenwich
- London - Hackey
- London - Picturehouse Central
- London - Ritzy
- London - Stratford
- London - The Gate
- London - West Norwood
- Norwich (Cinema City)
- Oxford (Phoenix)
- Southampton (Harbour Lights)
- Epsom (coming soon)
- York (City Screen)
Fears for Cineworld Group’s workforce
Philippa Childs, head of entertainment and media union Bectu, said: “This is very worrying news, not least for the UK’s Cineworld and Picturehouse workforce who have already been through a tumultuous time during the pandemic.
“The UK’s cinema industry suffered an incredible blow due to Covid-19 and this latest news will be very unsettling for cinema workers.
“We will do everything we can to support our members during this challenging time and will be looking to Cineworld to mitigate the impact of any bankruptcy arrangements on its employees.”