Circular&Co. appoints commercial sales manager to continue returnable cup scheme success

Most recently, the free-to-use system was implemented at Dorset’s Moors Valley Country Park and Forest.

Sustainable drinkware specialist Circular&Co. has appointed Alex Beaton as commercial sales manager, in a move aimed at generating further traction for its TAP&REUSE™ returnable cup solution.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex brings with him more than a decade of experience in commercial catering, of which five years were spent as a key account manager for a multinational distributor to the foodservice sector.

He will be tasked primarily with growing commercial agreements for TAP&REUSE™, a cost-effective way for organisations to implement a returnable cup solution, launched last summer in partnership with Danish food and drink tech startup business kleen hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex will also be responsible for promoting the business’s returnable cups to those operating in closed loop environments, such as a ticketed event or conference.

With no deposit or app required for the TAP&REUSE™ system to work, a variety of business types can easily adopt returnable cup systems. The absence of any upfront charges or complicated sign-up processes is designed to ensure high adoption and return rates, ultimately ensuring commercial viability.

On his appointment, Alex said: “It’s a real pleasure to be joining the team at a time when it has never been more important for businesses to combat the consumption of single-use cups. I’m looking forward to the challenge of making both TAP&REUSE™ and our returnable cups a staple for those eager to join the re-use revolution.

“With ambitious corporate ESG policies and incoming legislation encouraging businesses to discover new ways to reduce their carbon footprint, TAP&REUSE™ and the Circular&Co. returnable cup could make a monumental difference to a firm’s sustainability credentials and bottom-line costs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, the free-to-use system was implemented at Dorset’s Moors Valley Country Park and Forest. The scheme, formed in partnership with Dorset Council and Forestry England, has the potential to save over 200,000 single-use cups per year, with an annual carbon emission reduction of around 20 tonnes.

Alex concluded: “I’d encourage any businesses looking to make a difference to reach out, regardless of the sector they operate in. From corporate buildings to event venues to supermarkets, we’re eager to help businesses of all sizes to adopt this innovative concept.”

Discover more about Circular&Co.’s TAP&REUSE™ system