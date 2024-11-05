ClassForKids celebrates 10th anniversary

Award-winning kids’ club booking and management software, ClassForKids - committed to supporting kids’ club owners inspiring children of all backgrounds - is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Over the past decade, ClassForKids has won over 4,000 kids’ activity clubs, championing hundreds of thousands of youngsters each week, from all across the UK and Ireland to Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, Singapore and America.

And, with a recent survey showing the company enjoying upwards of a 90% satisfaction rating for its customer service, trustworthiness, reliability and professionalism, the outfit is looking forward to further expansion.

The Glasgow-based business provides booking software for a wide range of activity clubs including gymnastics, football, dance, swimming and tennis. Its software offers a time-saving, streamlined system for handling bookings, payments, registers and communications, revolutionising businesses and allowing club owners to concentrate on what they do best – helping the children thrive, build skills and develop confidence.

ClassForKids Managing Director, Duncan Ross says: “The past ten years have been a phenomenal success for us, with the business expanding into many new regions across the UK and abroad, with football and multisport leading the way outside the UK and Ireland. “We recently surveyed customers as part of our continuing growth strategy and it’s particularly gratifying to see how well-received we are in this competitive sector. We scored 86% on reliability and performance and had 88% positive feedback on customer service. Knowing that you’re doing a good job for your clients and the kids is the best reward.”

ClassForKids has just strengthened its links to Scottish Gymnastics - renewing its partnership with the national governing body of the sport in Scotland and is looking to expand further in gymnastics.

The team have also recently signed a charity partnership with the UK’s leading charity championing the education and development of every child through play and sport, Youth Sport Trust. The partnership aligns common key goals for both organisations and aims to enhance children’s access to quality sports and physical activities and to support them in balancing the demands of the digital age with meaningful human connections established through sport and play.

Ireland is another key region of interest and a strong market for ClassForKids, and success stories here include PlayAct Drama School in Dublin run by Adrienne Lee, a specialist educator in drama, theatre and performance.

She has more than 450 students and says: “Staying on top of admin tasks was the biggest challenge. ClassForKids helps streamline the admin process for each child and saves me the time and effort it would take to manually input the details for each child joining PlayAct.

“Booking online has been incredibly convenient for parents and the support is great, the admin tools are efficient and the platform is reliable and trustworthy.”

In England, First Gymnastics, founded in 2014 in her hometown of Chester by Ruth Rose, has since expanded across North-west England with franchises available nationwide and more growth on the horizon. She says: “ClassForKids has played a crucial role in the growth of First Gymnastics, enabling the company to expand from a part-time operation to a thriving business with multiple locations. This confidence has allowed First Gymnastics to focus on its core mission while continuing to grow.

“With the help of ClassForKids, First Gymnastics has a positive impact on so many lives. It's not just the hundreds of gymnasts who attend classes each week, but also the coaches and franchise partners who are now part of our First Gymnastics family.”

And on home turf in Scotland PLAYER 2 PRO football academy near Glasgow, co-founded by Robbie Halliday, is also thinking big. He says: “The booking experience is often the first impression customers have of your business, so it’s crucial that it’s seamless. We’ve had no complaints from our customers, which has been key to maintaining our reputation.

“We’ve already grown with ClassForKids by reaching a wider audience through its booking system. And its email system, which allows us to contact past customers about available sessions, has undoubtedly resulted in bookings we might not have achieved if we had to rely on manual outreach.

“Ultimately, we want to grow into the biggest and best version of ourselves that we possibly can!” For more information about ClassForKids, its game-changing solutions, inspiration and other success stories visit: https://classforkids.io/clubs/