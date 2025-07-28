Clawson Farms offers gold medal Stilton to help bring back fan-favourite Greggs bake

It’s the bake Britain’s been begging for. Greggs dropped a cheeky hint. Fans went wild. Now Clawson Farms has turned up at the bakery HQ with the secret ingredient to make it happen.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it teaser from Greggs on social media, fans have gone into full-on pastry panic – demanding the return of the iconic Steak & Cheese Roll.

And now, one of the UK’s oldest and proudest Stilton creameries has stepped in with a message: Greggs – 'We’ve got the cheese, are you bringing the roll?'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clawson Farms, a farmer-owned co-op by 30 farmers within 30 miles, based just down the road from Melton Mowbray, is offering its world-famous, Gold-winning Stilton to help bring the fan-favourite bake back to shelves – and back into lunch breaks across the nation.

Master Cheesemaker Richard Mayfield at Greggs HQ flanked by security

To kick things off, Clawson’s own Master Cheesemaker Richard Mayfield and Sales Manager Keith Wellden turned up at Greggs HQ in Newcastle with an 8kg wheel of the good stuff – hand-delivered, under guard, protected by a huge lorry, and motorbike outriders, ready to roll.

Richard said: “You bring the steak, we’ll bring the stilton” Greggs is a big brand so we needed to make a big statement to get their attention.”

The delivery caught the attention of Greggs CEO, Roisin Currie, who invited the cheesemakers in for a cup of tea and a Greggs sausage roll but she wasn’t giving anything away about the return of the Steak & Cheese Roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big cheese Keith said: “I live near one of the busiest Greggs shops in the country – and I’m in there most mornings. When the Steak & Cheese Roll disappeared, I was gutted. So we thought, why not offer them the best cheese in Britain and help bring it back?”

Clawson Farms team arrive at Greggs HQ

“Greggs is literally in my blood — three generations of my family have worked there, so campaigning to back the cheese roll, with our stilton in it, was a no-brainer! I spend my days going up and down the country spreading the love of Stilton, but this delivery? Well, it was rolling in style. Meeting Roisin and the team was fantastic — she welcomed us in with open arms and took the whole thing in great humour. We’re just here hoping Greggs might want us back for good!"

The fans are hungry for it. Literally. The Call to Greggs: Let’s Make Bake History (Again)

“Greggs already nailed the pastry and the steak – all that’s missing is the crown jewel,” said Sam Daley, Head of New Product Development at Clawson. “Our Stilton takes it from tasty to legendary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clawson Farms is ready. The fans are ready. Greggs – are you? We’ve got the Stilton. Bring back the roll.

Clawson Farms Richard Mayfield with Greggs CEO Roisin Currie

Greggs discontinued the bake in 2019 but there has been a campaign to bring it back ever since with one fan even penning song lyrics to Sinead O’Connor’s hit ‘Nothing Compares to You.’

Clawson has also penned a song – to tune of Take That's 'Back for Good.