Cleaner Safer Group appoints new CEO

Tewkesbury-based Cleaner Safer Group (CSG) - parent company to independent not-for-profit organisations, HETAS and Woodsure – appoints Barry Cope as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry takes the reins from Bruce Allen, who has been in the role at HETAS since 2006, and at Woodsure since 2017. Bruce will remain with the organisations until he retires in September, working with Barry for a smooth transition period.

Driven by a shared mission to create a cleaner, safer and more sustainable environment, HETAS and Woodsure lead the way in training, education, certification and testing across the solid fuel, wood and biomass heating industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the CSG banner they combine their expertise and resources to support clients both within and beyond the heating sector, helping them meet compliance and regulatory standards, and reduce their environmental impact.

L-R: Kaye Welfare, Chair of Cleaner Safer Group; Barry Cope, newly appointed CEO of Cleaner Safer Group.

Through CSG, HETAS and Woodsure collaborate with key stakeholders, government departments and local authorities, to deliver major industry initiatives – including Defra’s Ready to Burn certification scheme, the Biomass Suppliers List on behalf of DESNZ, and the HETAS Cleaner Choice Scheme for appliances.

Barry brings a wealth of experience in the building and construction and air quality industries, specialising in testing and compliance. Over the last ten years he was Managing Director of the Building Compliance Testers Association (BCTA) Group, where he worked to strengthen the organisation’s domestic and global position. This involved the refinement, expansion and creation of new standards across certification, accreditation and training, which have since been adopted by 60 different bodies and building regulators worldwide – including in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of the U.S.

Prior to his position at the BCTA Group, Barry was Head of Energy Services at BM TRADA, a global testing, inspection and certification company. During this time, he designed, built and commissioned a test laboratory accredited by United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), and established BM TRADA’s environmental acoustics section, which provides surveys and consultancy services to its clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry will now turn his attention to continuing to drive HETAS and Woodsure forward, expanding their services and offerings, supporting stakeholders, and growing CSG into new markets.

“It’s an absolute privilege to step into the role of CEO,” said Barry. “The strong position we find ourselves in now is down to both Bruce’s leadership and the careful, hard work of the entire team over the last two decades.

“Across the group, we are fortunate to have some of the most knowledgeable and committed people in the industry. Over the coming years it’s important that we continue to utilise this expertise, while working closely with all stakeholders, including manufacturers, tradespeople, and retailers as well as governments and local authorities, to ensure wood burning and biomass remains a trusted, sustainable heating option for future generations.”

Kaye Welfare, Chair of CSG, said: “Over almost two decades as CEO of CSG, HETAS and Woodsure, Bruce has been passionately dedicated to strengthening each organisation’s focus on safety, developing a more sustainable environment and the expansion of our services. Bruce leaves behind an incredible legacy and a strong, group-wide culture of accountability, expertise and care, all of which will continue to shape our approach as we expand further. For that, we can't thank him enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to welcome Barry as our new CEO. His experience across sectors and managing corporate groups make him the ideal person to continue moving Cleaner Safer Group forward, utilising the trusted, leading voices of HETAS and Woodsure as foundations to grow and set best practices.”

Barry added: “Our mission is clear, through both HETAS and Woodsure, to continually improve the environmental performance of appliances and spearhead fuel quality across the UK, whilst educating consumers to make the right choices. This will only be possible if we continue to support all stakeholders with the best guidance, resources and practice. Our overall aim is to set the best standards internationally across both organisations, putting the UK at the forefront and creating a model that other countries want to follow.

"By utilising our combined knowledge, expertise and insight, it will enable Cleaner Safer Group to lead both HETAS and Woodsure, and support other organisations across all sectors in reducing their impact on the environment."

“I look forward to meeting and working with all our partners, experts and the wider industry over the coming months, ensuring we continue to lead the way with integrity, transparency and purpose.”