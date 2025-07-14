Cleaner Safer Group CEO steps down after almost two decades

Kaye Welfare (L) - Chair of Cleaner Safer Group Bruce Allen (R) - Retiring CEO of Cleaner Safer Group

Bruce Allen, longstanding CEO of Cleaner Safer Group (CSG) is retiring after almost 20 years. He will remain in his role until September 2025, overseeing the handover and induction of a new CEO to be announced this month.

CSG is the parent company to independent not-for-profit organisations, HETAS and Woodsure. In 2006, Bruce was appointed CEO of HETAS, training and certification leaders for biomass and solid fuel appliances and associated technologies. In 2017, he was also made CEO of Woodsure, the UK’s only wood fuel quality scheme, before taking up the same role at CSG five years later.

CSG oversees both HETAS and Woodsure, and provides guidance and solutions to its clients helping them to meet compliance and regulatory standards, and minimise their impact on the environment. Collectively, the group of organisations lead on industry standards, policy and strategy, working alongside a range of stakeholders, local authorities and government departments - including Defra, DESNZ and MHCLG.

Under Bruce’s stewardship the three organisations have seen exponential growth in services and personnel. Starting as the sole employee of HETAS in 2006, across CSG there are now over 70 members of staff. He was also the driving force behind HETAS’ training and certification courses for retailers, sweeps and installers.

Bruce oversaw the launch of HETAS’ Cleaner Choice Scheme, which helps consumers identify the cleanest-burning appliances, and its Competent Person Scheme, allowing installers to self-certify their work as compliant with building regulations. Later, he guided Woodsure in the administration of Defra’s Ready to Burn certification mark on wood fuels that are dry to burn and ready for immediate use, along with securing the contract to administer the Biomass Suppliers List.

Kaye Welfare, Chair of CSG, said: “This leadership transition marks the close of a remarkable chapter. For 18 years Bruce has led HETAS and Woodsure with vision, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the group’s overall aim of working together for a cleaner, safer, more sustainable environment.

“Under Bruce’s leadership, HETAS, Woodsure and, now Cleaner Safer Group, have developed and expanded their services and offerings to become leaders in the wood and biomass fuel sectors, strengthening the focus on safety to ultimately work towards a more sustainable environment. His passion, care and dedication have echoed through each organisation as they have continued to grow, resulting in a culture grounded in accountability and expertise. An incredibly strong foundation for the future. We wish Bruce the happiest of retirements and thank him for the wonderful legacy he is leaving us.

“We look forward to welcoming our new CEO this summer.”