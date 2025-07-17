Clockwise appoints Greg Miley as Chief Commercial Officer to drive long-term growth ambitions

Flexible workspace provider supercharges growth with senior leadership hires

Clockwise, the flexible workspace provider supporting growing businesses across the UK and Europe, has announced the appointment of Greg Miley as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), marking a significant step in the company’s long-term strategy for expansion and innovation in the future of work.

Greg joins Clockwise at a pivotal moment, bringing with him over a decade of experience in the flexible workspace and Proptech sectors. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Strategy and Growth at Desana, where he was instrumental in steering global growth initiatives. His track record includes senior commercial leadership roles at WeWork, The Instant Group, and Kitt, where he consistently delivered high-impact strategies resulting in substantial revenue growth.

This newly created role reflects Clockwise’s renewed focus on commercial innovation and market leadership. As CCO, Greg will spearhead efforts to enhance customer experience, strengthen partnerships, and accelerate Clockwise’s market presence in the UK and internationally. His reputation as a respected voice in the industry—regularly featured on panels and thought leadership forums—positions him as a compelling spokesperson for Clockwise's ambitions in shaping the future of work.

““I’m thrilled to be joining Clockwise at such a dynamic point in its journey,” said Greg Miley, Chief Commercial Officer at Clockwise. “At Clockwise, there has been a surge in demand for more localised and flexible workspace solutions. The offering is uniquely positioned to meet the demands of this new, agile working model, with a focus on regional and European growth, and thoughtfully designed environments that support both collaboration and wellbeing – it’s an exciting and pivotal time to join such a forward-thinking company.”

Following the departure of former COO Alexandra Livesey, Clockwise’s leadership structure is also evolving. Adam MacLeod, Partner at Castleforge, has taken on the role of Chief Executive Officer to support during the transition. With his extensive experience supporting high-growth businesses, Adam’s involvement will help ensure stability and strategic alignment across Clockwise’s operations.

Clockwise itself is experiencing a marked uptick in the take-up of its spaces from businesses of all sizes and sectors. The brand’s latest launch is The Louise in Brussels. The second Brussels opening for Clockwise, this latest expansion in Belgium follows Clockwise’s most recent openings in The Hague, Bremen, and Antwerp, with ambitious plans to open 50+ more sites in the coming years.

These new leadership developments underscore Clockwise’s commitment to sustainable growth, customer-centric innovation, and industry-leading expertise.

