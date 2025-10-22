Clyde & Co relocates Edinburgh headquarters

Saltire Court, a landmark Grade A building in the heart of the city’s Exchange District

International law firm Clyde & Co is relocating its Edinburgh office, moving from its current premises at Albany House to Saltire Court, a landmark Grade A building in the heart of the city’s Exchange District.

Global real estate adviser CBRE, working alongside Cushman & Wakefield, secured the move on behalf of the landlord. Clyde & Co has signed a 10-year lease and is expected to take occupancy later this year. CuthbertWhite represented Clyde & Co in the transaction.

Saltire Court is one of Edinburgh’s most recognisable Grade A office buildings, celebrated for its sweeping colonnade, distinctive circular tower and grand five-storey entrance with framed views of Edinburgh Castle.

Following an extensive refurbishment in 2019, it combines striking architecture with bright, spacious interiors designed for modern working. Vibrant communal areas, open meeting spaces, and flexible collaboration zones create an inspiring environment, supported by a double-atrium reception with 24-hour security.

The building’s specification and amenities make it an ideal base for leading professional services, media and technology companies. A tenant engagement platform and active community programme bring Saltire Court to life through in-house events, while two on-site dining options, the award-winning DINE brasserie and the Traverse Café & Bar, provide the perfect setting for client meetings and networking.

Situated in Exchange District, the property offers outstanding connectivity, with Haymarket and Waverley stations, the tram network and major bus routes all within easy reach. Its sustainability credentials include an EPC A rating, ActiveScore Gold certification and a Fitwel 2 Star rating, alongside a clear target to achieve net-zero carbon by 2030.

Chris Cuthbert, Director at CuthbertWhite, commented:

“We’ve been very busy advising Clyde & Co on their portfolio in Scotland over the last 2 years, and they tasked us with unearthing 12,000 sq ft in Edinburgh that represented sensible value and a significant step up from Albany House. Their aim was always to repurpose fit out where possible, which we did by securing a space previously used by the legal sector. Alongside the ESG credentials listed above, the acquisition was a shrewd one for the firm.”

Angela Lowe, head of office leasing for Scotland at CBRE, said:

“With its striking design, excellent sustainability credentials and on-site amenities, Saltire Court offers an outstanding working environment in one of Edinburgh’s best-connected locations. We are pleased to have secured this letting on behalf of our client and look forward to welcoming Clyde & Co later this year.”