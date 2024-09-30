Coaching firm challenges online industry trends with first hybrid learning course

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the UK emerges from the pandemic, it has become clear that the way in which we work and learn has changed dramatically.

In a post Covid landscape, online learning has continued to increase in popularity in the UK, with the number of users expected to grow from 11.7 million in 2024 to 15.7 million by 2029. But this is coupled with a growing movement towards hybrid working, with 91 per cent of companies currently offering the option.

One pioneering coaching organisation believes now is the time to stop and address whether purely online learning is the best way forward for the delegates who take its courses, by taking a more “learner centric” approach and offering hybrid learning.

Barefoot Coaching, a leading provider of coaching and coach training which delivers more than 15000 hours of learning annually, has identified an increase in demand for choice from its delegates. With many finding a real learning hybrid model – a mix between in-person and online learning to be the most effective learning experience to meet the needs of this “hybrid generation”.

Andy Chandler, CEO at Barefoot Coaching

Barefoot Coaching is about to introduce its first ever hybrid course since 2020, with the aim of giving learners more choice and flexibility in how they engage, reaping the benefits of a more flexible approach combining online and in person learning.

While Barefoot recognises that purely online learning can offer unparalleled convenience and accessibility, as well as the ability to scale training programmes globally, as the world adjusts to a post pandemic reality, it has become clear that online learning can also lead to reduced engagement and a lack of interpersonal connection.

Andy Chandler, CEO at Barefoot Coaching, comments: “In-person learning brings a unique dynamic to the educational experience. The energy, immediacy, and connection in a physical classroom fosters a deeper level of engagement and understanding which Barefoot believes cannot be replicated solely online.

“Adopting a hybrid approach has taken the strengths of both in-person and online learning and struck a balance between the two.

“We believe in leading by example. As part of our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, and responding to the needs of our participants, we are now offering the choice between hybrid – a mix of online and in person – and fully online learning.

“This decision reflects our dedication to adaptability, allowing participants to choose the learning path that best suits their needs. We recognise that our delegates are mostly working professionals over the age of 25, with a range of responsibilities and commitments outside of the in person or online classroom.

“Despite this new offer, we will continue to offer fully online options for those who prefer this learning experience. This approach ensures that all learners have the freedom to choose the format that aligns with their lifestyle.”

Barefoot’s soon to be launched Coaching Supervision Training Programme, which starts in Autumn 2024 is offered as two options - a hybrid and fully online option, reflecting Barefoot’s understanding that people learn best when they can choose the environment that suits them.

The Coaching Supervision Training Programme cultivates skilled, ethical, and reflective supervisors, and provides theoretical knowledge, practical experience, and reflective practice skills to support the professional development of coaches and is an extension university-approved Coaching Supervision programme. Barefoot Coaching has a particular skill in the area, becoming leading experts in professional development and best practice.

Barefoot Coaching also offers a range of coaching qualifications for individuals and organisations wanting to maximise their teams including Team Coaching Practitioner Programme and Development for Existing Coaches, as well as its flagship ICF Accredited and University Approved Coach Training.

Andy added: “It’s become clear that now is the time to bring together online and in person, blending the best of both worlds. We’re incredibly excited to be welcoming people back to our accessible learning hub in the East Midlands, sparking engaging conversations and creative ideas among our hybrid cohorts.”

Barefoot Coaching has trained over 6,000 coaches from 28 different countries around the world, with this number continuing to grow every year. In addition, the business boasts a dedicated team of 150 associate coaches. For more information on Barefoot’s coaching’s services and the various programmes available, including its Women’s Development Programme, Coaching Skills Foundation Programme and other short courses visit the website.