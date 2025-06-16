Cockle Finance offers alternative as three million use illegal lenders

Lady getting a personal loan from Cockle Finance

Open Banking provides new approach to lending as consumers seek financial solutions

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research shows three million people in the UK turned to illegal lenders last year, while Cockle Finance reports a significant increase in applications for their regulated lending options that use Open Banking technology.

The Essex-based family business has seen a steady rise in loan requests as more households struggle with ongoing cost-of-living challenges and inflation puts pressure on household budgets across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're receiving applications from a broader range of people than ever before," says Dan Cockle, who represents the third generation of his family to lead the 50-year-old company. "Many have stable jobs but find themselves needing short-term financial support to manage unexpected expenses or bridge temporary gaps in their finances."

Financial experts note that illegal lending can lead to serious consequences for borrowers, with unregulated lenders often charging excessive interest rates and using problematic collection practices that can trap people in cycles of debt.

Cockle Finance has adopted Open Banking technology as an alternative to traditional credit checks when assessing loan applications. This innovative approach allows them to make lending decisions based on a more comprehensive view of applicants' financial situations.

"Open Banking gives us a more accurate picture of someone's financial situation," Cockle explains. "By looking at actual transaction data rather than just credit history, we can make better lending decisions and often help people who might be declined by mainstream lenders."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company's approach reflects a growing recognition within the financial industry that conventional credit scoring systems may not adequately assess the true creditworthiness of many consumers, particularly those with limited credit history or past financial difficulties that don't reflect their current situation.

"We believe Open Banking allows for a more accurate lending decision meaning that we can actually do better lending," Cockle adds. "This technology helps us understand affordability in real terms, based on someone's actual financial behavior rather than just a numerical score."

As an FCA-regulated direct lender, Cockle Finance emphasises that their " no credit check loan" approach doesn't mean absence of assessment, but rather a more comprehensive evaluation of a customer's financial circumstances using newer technologies.

A Family Business with Deep Roots

The business has remained in family hands through three generations, with Alfred's son Steve expanding the operation before passing leadership to current director Dan Cockle. Throughout its evolution, the company maintains that its founding principles of care, friendliness, and prioritising customer needs remain central to its operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being a family business gives us the flexibility to adapt to changing financial landscapes while staying true to our values," notes Cockle. "We understand that people's financial needs are often as individual as they are, which is why we take a personalised approach to lending."

Addressing a Growing Need

Consumer advocates recommend that people seeking credit explore regulated options before considering unregistered lenders, warning that illegal lending can lead to serious financial and personal consequences.

With household finances under increasing pressure, experts suggest that demand for short-term credit solutions will likely continue to grow. Regulated lenders like Cockle Finance aim to provide responsible alternatives to those who might otherwise feel they have no choice but to use unregulated sources.

"We've been helping people manage their finances for over 50 years," says Cockle. "In challenging economic times, access to fair, transparent, affordable credit becomes even more important. We're committed to providing that access while lending responsibly."

For information about regulated borrowing alternatives, visit www.cocklefinance.co.uk.