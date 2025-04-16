Cocoba expands UK presence and eyes global growth ahead of Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kent-based chocolatier, Cocoba, is expanding across the UK, rolling out its products through new international retail partnerships and launching its first franchise store in Maidenhead – just in time for Easter.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cocoba started out in 2012 as a pop-up kiosk in Brent Cross Shopping Centre, serving their signature hot chocolates and handmade chocolates. Just over a year later, Darren Litton, founder and CEO, opened the first Cocoba Chocolate Café in Bluewater Shopping Centre, Kent, now a flagship store, renowned for its high-quality products.

Cocoba’s premium confectionary has won over chocolate lovers. With a growing international client base, particularly in the US and European markets, Cocoba is focused on expanding its global presence. The company’s products are now available in Spain, Canada and the US, and launched in Japan, Australia and South Korea last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the UK, Cocoba’s chocolates can be found in major retailers, including Selfridges, John Lewis and Costco, as well as farm shops, delis and other speciality chocolate sellers nationwide. The company recently launched a popular Gruffalo collection and, in the run up to Easter, has created the UK’s largest chocolate egg, weighing 296kg, the same weight as an adult American Black Bear. After Easter, this giant egg will be melted down to create a limited-edition range of chocolate bars, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

Darren Litton, CEO at Cocoba Chocolate

In 2015 Cocoba expanded into the manufacturing and wholesale of chocolate and its current production unit is based in Strood, Rochester.

Cocoba’s expansion has been supported by a Trade Finance loan from Lloyds, which has helped the company to purchase top-quality chocolate. Additionally, support from UK Export Finance (UKEF), through the General Export Facility (GEF) scheme, has unlocked further funding. The business is also working with the bank to secure future asset financing to support ambitious growth plans.

Darren Litton, CEO at Cocoba Chocolate, said: “We’re thrilled to be looking at the next stage of growth in line with our plans. Our journey from a pop-up in Brent Cross, to expanding our retail partnerships and opening our first franchise store in Maidenhead, we’ve laid a strong foundation for what’s to come. The funding from Lloyds will play a crucial role in supporting this next phase of our expansion. With this additional support, we’re able not only to purchase the finest chocolate, but also pursue our broader ambition to bring Cocoba to retailers nationwide, and further into international markets. We look forward to sharing our love of chocolate with even more people and growing our relationship with the bank even further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Pile, Relationship Director at Lloyds, said: “Cocoba is a great example of a business that is passionate about its products, and we look forward to continuing to support them as they embark on this exciting growth phase. This loan will enable Cocoba to secure vital stock and maintain its premium product offering, while also helping them explore new market opportunities in the UK and abroad. Darren and his team have a clear vision for growth, and we’re excited to see their plans take shape.”

UK's largest Easter Egg

Lisa Maddison-Brown, Export Finance Manager for Kent, East-Sussex and West-Sussex at UKEF, said: “As UK’s export credit agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF) is committed to helping small and medium sized businesses reach their potential. Cocoba took up our General Export Facility (GEF), which provides a partial guarantee to a UK business’s bank to help them gain access to trade finance. This guarantee is a great way for businesses to unlock working capital to support their growth – without being tied to a specific export contract. It’s fantastic to watch Cocoba grow and achieve its full potential."