Coming full circle: founders return to lead the charge at Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries

From left to right: Mark, Rebecca and Jude Crosby

National franchised nursery group Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries welcomes back founders to lead the brand's day-to-day operations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Rebecca and Mark Crosby, Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries has always been more than a business – it’s a labour of love and a family legacy. Two decades after launching their first nursery in Hertfordshire, the husband-and-wife duo have returned to day-to-day operations, bringing fresh energy to the brand they pioneered.

Now the UK’s largest childcare franchise network, with over 70 nurseries nationwide, Monkey Puzzle owes much of its success to the Crosbys’ dedication to creating exceptional childcare settings. With their son Jude now working alongside them, this next chapter is testament to their commitment to creating a nurturing environment for children, parents and staff alike.

Founders to franchising

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries has always been a family-driven endeavour. The idea to start their own childcare setting came naturally. Mark’s mother had run a number of nurseries in the Cambridge area, with Mark being brought up living above one of the settings, nurseries were always very close to home. Mark, who previously worked as Head of Event Management at the Financial Times, and Rebecca, who had a high-pressure role in London, saw Monkey Puzzle as the perfect opportunity to combine work with starting a family.

“After years on the trading floor, I knew I couldn’t juggle that life with having a family,” said Rebecca. “Moving into childcare felt like a natural step for us, especially with the knowledge of the industry my mother-in-law had.”

In 2002, they opened their first nursery in Hertfordshire. Their vision: to create a high-quality childcare setting with a personal, family-oriented touch. After three years, their nursery business had successfully expanded across Hertfordshire and the bold decision was taken to do what had never been done, to franchise a day nursery business. This move was grounded in their growing confidence and a desire to create something truly special. “We wanted nursery owners to be on-site, meeting parents and solving problems directly. The principle was to create a warmth and responsiveness that big nursery chains just couldn’t offer,” adds Mark.

Launched at the British Franchise Association’s exhibition in 2005, Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries grew rapidly. At one point, it was the third largest nursery group in the UK and is still the largest franchised nursery group in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years ago, the couple stepped back from the business – however, they quickly realised how much they missed day-to-day operations. “We were too young to retire!” shared Rebecca. “We missed working with the team and the buzz of leading the business and being part of something that makes a real difference – Monkey Puzzle is in our DNA. Everyone has been working extremely hard, so to see all their stellar work is a really proud moment. Coming back was about reigniting that energy and helping Monkey Puzzle reach its full potential.”

As Mark and Rebecca step back into day-to-day leadership, their goals for 2025 are clear. One of their main aims is to improve occupancy rates across the network, Rebecca commented, “There’s so much room for us to grow, and we’re committed to working closely with our nursery owners to help them reach more families and fill more places.”

Another key priority is tackling recruitment challenges. “If we do want to increase our occupancy percentage, we will need to recruit in line with that. Attracting and retaining the right people is essential - strong teams are central to delivering the best care and experiences for all the little ones we look after.

“We also want every franchisee to feel supported and part of the Monkey Puzzle family and we’re always looking for ways to evolve and improve what we offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crosby’s return to Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries comes after a remarkably successful 2024 with several new openings, being placed as the highest rated childcare franchise in the prestigious Elite Franchise Top 100 list and having been shortlisted for multiple awards at the industry-leading HSBC BFA British Franchise Awards.

“We know the landscape has changed since we started so it’s a pivotal time for us to take the charge and support our nationwide network to achieve even more success in 2025,” added Rebecca.

A family affair

Continuing on from the theme of Monkey Puzzle being family-first, Mark and Rebecca’s son, Jude, has started working in the business, making their legacy even more meaningful. Mark shares, “It’s great to see Jude getting stuck in and contributing, rather than just hearing about what we’re doing at the dinner table!”

“He’s learning the ropes. But it’s fantastic to see him really rolling up his sleeves and working on some really critical tasks. He’s helping with competitor analysis at the moment, and soon he’ll assist in our marketing department.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Mark and Rebecca, seeing Jude work alongside them as they step back into the business serves as a powerful reminder of why they started Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries over two decades ago. Rebecca concludes, “This business has always been about family – for us, our team and for the parents and children we serve. To have Jude as part of this next chapter is incredibly special.”