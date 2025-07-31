Commercial vehicle drivers call for fleet designs that put wellbeing ahead of gadgets

NewTerritory, a design studio specialising in human-centred experiences for the automotive and aviation sectors, today publishes the results of its latest behavioural research study examining the underlying needs, preferences and decision-making factors of commercial vehicle (CV) drivers in relation to the future design of vans, trucks, lorries, buses, coaches and refrigerated vehicles.

Contrary to the current consumer tech rush in passenger cars, commercial vehicle drivers are calling for smarter comfort and practical wellness features, over coffee-ordering bots or in-vehicle butlers.

“Commercial vehicle drivers aren’t asking for flashy, car-like tech,” said Luke Miles, founder of NewTerritory. “They want a workspace that cares for their bodies, sharpens their focus and helps them recover between shifts. We need to start designing commercial vehicles to act as multi-modal hosts which adapt to the occupants’ changing needs over time, rather than simply means of transport.”

The research highlights that drivers overwhelmingly prioritise ergonomic upgrades and wellbeing tools. Drivers were asked to select the three design improvements that they would value most on their commercial vehicle:

Feature % of Drivers Adjustable seating with posture memory 58% Ambient lighting and mood settings 43% Adaptable interiors (for shifting work modes) 41% Fully reclining seats for rest 36% Heated/cooled massage seating 25%

In contrast, purely convenience-based features attracted significantly less interest:

Feature % of Drivers Automated coffee/food ordering 11% Hydration station with reminders 10% Calendar integration / appointment alerts 12% Automated trip planning & bookings: 18%

CV drivers are looking for vehicles that act like a wellness sanctuary and supports their workflow, prioritising comfort and fatigue reduction over consumer‑style “techy” features.

Cabin comfort is a priority for commercial drivers who are often working nine-to-eleven-hour days, behind the wheel and on-site job tasks and admin. While regulations mandate breaks, true rest and recovery are rarely built into the vehicle’s environment.

Without a well-designed and supportive cabin environment drivers can suffer from fatigue, stress, musculoskeletal discomfort and decreased concentration.

“When you stop thinking of a van as a machine and start thinking of it as a host, everything changes and we think van manufacturers which ignore this design mindset shift, will be left behind,” said Luke Miles.

“Putting the driver first is crucial, they deserve and want environments that are not just functional, but restorative. This is about supporting their bodies, boosting concentration and reducing strain.”

NewTerritory’s hospitality-informed approach focuses on human-centred design bringing features like posture-adaptive seating, relaxing lighting, and smart, modular interiors into the CV design conversation.

As brands compete to define the next generation of commercial vehicles, this research offers a clear direction: ditch the non-added-value gimmicks and design for real people with a tough job to do.

NewTerritory's CV study is part of its broader automotive strategy, applying its hospitality-first lens to elevate brand experiences in mobility. Using its brand intelligence platform, the studio has dedicated over 450 hours in the past 12 months to investigating consumer preferences across major transport sectors, from aviation and passenger cars to commercial vehicles. The findings (based on 1,025 commercial vehicle drivers) arrive as manufacturers look to redefine vans not as scaled-down cars, but as mobile offices and rest spaces that cater to driver wellbeing.