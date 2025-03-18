Communicate expands secure network capabilities to £17 million turnover with Blaze Networks acquisition

Left to right_ Chris Mullen (CTO, Communicate), Tony Snaith (CEO, Communicate), Ben Brassington (managing director, Blaze Networks), James Blackburn (Director of Growth, Communicate) and Konrad Rutkowski (CFO, Communicate)

Communicate, a Rockpool-backed provider of cybersecurity and IT network solutions, has acquired Blaze Networks, a security-focused managed service provider with deep expertise in SD-WAN and advanced networking solutions.

This marks Communicate’s fifth acquisition and its second since securing private equity investment from Rockpool in June 2024. With this deal, Communicate is on track to grow its turnover from £6 million at the time of Rockpool’s investment in June last year to a projected £17 million in 2025.

The acquisition enhances Communicate’s ability to deliver a fully integrated suite of services – including SD-WAN, SASE, cloud, backup, and disaster recovery – enabling customers to benefit from a more resilient, secure, and scalable IT infrastructure.

Macclesfield-based Blaze Networks will continue to operate under managing director Ben Brassington. Blaze’s technical capabilities in designing and implementing multi-site, software-defined networking solutions will play a key role in expanding Communicate’s service portfolio, supporting organisations that require high-performance, secure connectivity across distributed environments.

Tony Snaith, CEO of Communicate Technology, commented: "Bringing Blaze Networks into the Communicate group significantly strengthens our ability to offer cutting-edge, secure IT solutions. Their expertise in SD-WAN and SASE complements our existing capabilities, allowing us to provide businesses with seamless, scalable, and highly secure network architectures. This acquisition is not only about expanding our service offering – it’s about creating real value for customers and fostering professional growth for our team as we continue to scale."

Ben Brassington, managing director of Blaze Networks, added: "Joining Communicate presents a fantastic opportunity for Blaze Networks to accelerate its growth while continuing to deliver the high-quality solutions our customers rely on. By integrating with Communicate, we can offer an even more comprehensive service, while also providing our team with exciting new career development opportunities. Having re-invested in the group, I am fully committed to this next phase of expansion."

The expansion underscores Communicate’s commitment to both technological innovation and team development, ensuring its customers benefit from a best-in-class approach to network security, cloud solutions, and IT resilience.

Rockpool provided additional funding to support the acquisition, with investment director Tom Coey and investment manager Toby Hurdle leading the transaction.