Company AI policies holding employees and HRs back

UK employees and HR professionals support AI hiring, but corporate guidelines hold them back, new report finds.

New data from HireVue, the global leader in skills-based hiring, today reveals HR departments are increasingly implementing AI within hiring as employees also capitalise on the technology during job applications.

HireVue’s Global AI in Hiring Report reveals that nearly two-thirds (61%) of UK HR professionals have implemented AI in their hiring processes. AI-powered resume screening (42%), training (40%), and candidate communications (34%) are now standard practice in many HR departments, with half of HR professionals (48%) trusting AI’s hiring recommendations.

However, corporate policies are failing to keep pace as 34% of HR professionals say their company has no official AI guidelines, 6% admit to actively ignoring policies against generative AI at work – and 18% say they use an unsanctioned AI app for work purposes.

HireVue’s report also reveals that UK employees are open to using AI in job applications, finding that 42% use AI for writing cover letters, while 39% use it to prepare for interviews and update their CVs. A quarter (26%) even rely on AI to create a resume from scratch.

When it comes to AI in hiring, opinions are divided. While 42% are comfortable with AI reviewing applications, only 17% support it making final hiring decisions. However, 49% believe AI would treat all applicants more fairly than humans, highlighting both the potential and the concerns surrounding its role in recruitment.

Dr. Lindsey Zuloaga, Chief Data Scientist at HireVue, commented: "AI is transforming hiring, but trust depends on transparency. Employees are increasingly comfortable using AI in job applications, yet concerns remain about its role in decision-making. HR teams must strike the right balance—ensuring clear policies, communication, and oversight so AI enhances rather than replaces fair hiring practices. Without clear corporate guidelines, businesses risk missing out on AI’s full benefits. Employers must ensure policies are up to date so HR teams can unlock efficiencies, improve decision-making, and build trust with candidates and employees alike."