Compassion, compliance and culture: The cornerstones of managing redundancy in a global workforce

Owen Morgan, Managing Director of INTOO UK & Ireland

For businesses handling redundancies on a global scale there is a unique set of complexities, ranging from legal and cultural challenges to the emotional wellbeing of employees spread across disciplines and geographies. Owen Morgan, the Managing Director of East Midlands-based INTOO UK & Ireland, career transition and outplacement specialists, says businesses must approach international workforce reductions with careful planning, compassion and crucially, local insight, if they are to uphold their values, nurture their culture and protect their reputation in times of change.

The recent decision by Disney to lay off hundreds of staff across its international divisions offers a high-profile example of how widespread workforce changes are becoming more common, even among the most established global brands. While Disney cited structural realignment and the need to adapt to digital-first strategies, the story highlights the logistical and human challenges that come with reducing headcount across multiple countries.

Owen emphasised that a one-size-fits-all approach to redundancies is never appropriate and each individual case requires a bespoke method. “What might be acceptable in the UK could be deeply inappropriate or even illegal elsewhere,” he explains. “Each country and sometimes each region or sector has its own framework, culture and expectations when it comes to ending employment and businesses must tailor their approach accordingly.”

The legal frameworks vary widely. In the UK, collective consultation requirements and statutory redundancy pay are mandatory, while in countries such as Germany, employee works councils must be consulted, and approvals may be needed.

Meanwhile, in countries like the US or parts of Asia, the legal framework might be less restrictive, but the cultural expectations around dignity, notice periods and severance can be just as critical to get right. “INTOO advises companies to undertake a detailed regional audit before embarking on any redundancy programme to ensure they meet both the letter and spirit of the law, otherwise the process very quickly fractures and can easily become unlawful,” continued Owen.

Equally important are cultural nuances. Redundancy communications that may feel honest and transparent in one market can be perceived as abrupt or insensitive in another. “It’s vital to consider how messages are delivered,” said Owen. “In some cultures, a private, respectful conversation is valued over group announcements or written notices. In other countries, fairness and clarity are paramount, and employees expect to understand the reasoning behind any changes.”

Beyond compliance and communication, Owen and his team at INTOO emphasise the human element. Redundancy can have a profound emotional impact on a person, and organisations must not overlook the mental health implications for affected staff. Providing access to career coaching, financial advice, and outplacement support, including CV building, interview coaching and job search assistance, can often help soften the blow and support a faster, more confident transition to the next role.

Fair and transparent exit packages are another area where INTOO sees room for improvement. While legal minimums must be met, offering enhanced support such as extended health benefits, additional severance or career development vouchers shows that a business values its people, even during difficult decisions. Owen also reminded employers not to forget about the people who remain: “Survivor syndrome is real. Employees left behind after redundancies often feel anxious, demoralised or fearful. Clear communication, reassurance and investment in internal progression are vital to rebuilding trust,” added Owen.

With the modern workforce now at its most flexible and remote, INTOO believes that businesses must evolve their redundancy processes to not only be legally compliant but also ethically sound and emotionally intelligent.

Owen added: “Redundancies are never easy. But, done thoughtfully and respectfully, they can reflect a business at its best, even in challenging times.”

INTOO supports global businesses through workforce change, helping them deliver redundancy processes that are fair, culturally appropriate and genuinely supportive of every individual impacted.

INTOO UK & Ireland is a leading provider of career transition and employee development services, supporting individuals and organisations through change. Part of Gi Group Holding, one the world’s largest and fastest growing HR and recruitment providers, INTOO helps people move forward confidently after redundancy or dismissal, with tailored support and expert guidance.