Concerns for small retailers as Brits continue switching to Chinese marketplaces like Temu and Shein

When it comes to online shopping, price is increasingly trumping quality with six in ten bargain-hunting Brits and just over eight in 10 Gen Zedders buying goods from Chinese shopping sites such as Temu and Shein in the past year, according to new research that will worry UK retailers.

The research, by e-commerce marketing platform Omnisend, revealed that 43% of Brits who shop online have bought something from Temu, compared with 42% from Shein, 25% from TikTok Shop and 22% from AliExpress — all founded in China.

Almost half of Temu shoppers (49%) put price as the biggest factor for making a purchase, with just 17% valuing quality.

Chinese marketplaces are rapidly gaining traction in the UK and challenging both traditional retail giants and the UK's millions of small independent retailers.

Greg Zakowicz, senior e-commerce expert at Omnisend, warned: “The rapid rise of Chinese ecommerce platforms like Temu and Shein presents a formidable challenge for local UK retailers. Millions of Brits turned to them during the cost-of-living crisis and that appeal seems to have endured.

"Consumers are lured in by products priced in pennies, as well as free gifts and new customer offers. The ability of these platforms to compete with other formidable shopping giants like Amazon and eBay when it comes to price and product variety is the key factor, with shoppers willing to put quality to one side."

Racheal Straughan, director of the Newcastle-upon-Tyne-based e-commerce marketplace for small retailers and crafters, Mayfli, says the arrival of Temu was felt immediately by the businesses on her platform.

She said: "I work with businesses daily, and many have reported a decline in sales that coincided with Temu's entry into the UK market 18 months ago. I've been raising concerns for the past year, engaging with the Small Business Commissioner, local authorities, the Federation of Small Businesses, and even attempting a petition with the UK government.

"The decline of our high streets began with Amazon, and now small online sellers are facing significant losses due to Chinese marketplaces like Temu, especially amid the current economic crisis.

"Despite efforts to revitalise our high streets, I'm concerned they won't survive if platforms like Temu and Shein continue to operate in the UK. Even Amazon is piloting a project in the USA to compete with Temu, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.”

Josh Holmes, Senior Consultant at Retail Economics, says that while the emergence of Chinese marketplaces is another clear and present danger for smaller retailers, who need greater margins to survive, the game's not necessarily up.

He added: "Chinese marketplaces like Temu are making waves by attracting budget-conscious shoppers with ultra-low prices and on-trend products. While smaller retailers can't compete with Temu on price or speed, that doesn't mean they're out of the game.

"They should focus on what sets them apart—offering exceptional customer service, curating unique, high-quality products, and building genuine relationships. It's not all about low prices; there’s a chance to double down on quality, curation and a personal touch — areas where big players like Temu fall short.”

Mr Holmes continued: “Smaller retailers, especially those on the high street, can provide in-store experiences that many shoppers still value. By emphasising local expertise and ethical practices, they can attract consumers who value more than just the lowest price.

"While Temu's scale and reach pose challenges, smaller retailers can build loyalty through trust and authenticity, giving shoppers a reason to choose them over impersonal, mass-market platforms."

Zakowicz agreed: “To remain competitive, smaller businesses should focus on providing exceptional customer experiences, leveraging marketing tools, and differentiating their offerings."