Connectus launches Evolve AI workshop series to support SME AI readiness and resilience

Connectus Business Solutions is today announcing a major new series of free workshops to help SMEs to become “AI ready and resilient.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading Business Managed Services in partnership with Doncaster based Automated Analytics has created a strategically designed programme to build real-world understanding and practical routes to AI adoption.

Tailored for business owners and decision-makers, the workshops aim to break down complex technologies into actionable next steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also address sector-specific concerns such as cost, skills, job displacement, and regulatory uncertainty.

Connectus

The free sessions are being held throughout the second half of 2025 at locations across the north of England and the Midlands kicking off at the home of Doncaster Knights, Castle park Doncaster on the 18th September.

Attendees will receive post-workshop support and materials to help them continue their AI journey, and registration details are available via the Connectus website.

The roll-out comes as Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to reshape the business landscape. It means UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face a pressing duality: vast opportunities and significant challenges to adoption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While AI uptake has accelerated rapidly, with 45% of SMEs and 65% of medium-sized firms expected to integrate AI solutions by mid-2025, nearly half of SME leaders still report lacking the confidence, skills, or support required to use AI effectively.

These gaps persist despite productivity increases of up to 133% among adopters and a projected £78 billion boost to the UK SME economy over the next decade.

Commenting on the workshops, Roy Shelton, the CEO of Connectus, said: “AI is no longer the domain of multinationals and tech giants. It has become a foundational capability for future-ready businesses of all sizes, But for many SMEs, the path to adoption remains unclear. Through the Evolve AI workshops, we’re equipping leaders with the clarity, confidence, and community they need to move forward.”

Connectus brings deep regional experience to this initiative, having supported over 500 SMEs across key regions such as Doncaster, Salford, Lincolnshire, and the Midlands. Its service portfolio spans managed IT, cybersecurity, and connectivity solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s recent investments, including a £500,000 fibre infrastructure upgrade at Doncaster Airport Business Park, demonstrate its commitment to enabling the digital foundations necessary for AI readiness.

The Evolve AI workshops will offer a grounded, interactive environment where SME leaders can assess their readiness, explore case studies, and begin crafting a realistic AI adoption strategy. Sessions focus on business value: how AI can automate routine processes, support smarter decision-making, and deliver better outcomes for customers without excessive cost or disruption.

Alongside practical sessions, the programme will provide attendees with access to follow-up materials, expert contacts, and real-world examples tailored to their sector. Discussions will also touch on how AI intersects with data protection, compliance, and workforce development, key concerns for smaller businesses with limited in-house expertise.

“We view this as part of our wider responsibility,” added Roy. “By demystifying the most advanced technologies, we’re helping SMEs unlock sustainable growth through responsible AI integration and by working with Automated Analytics we can achieve great change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Taylor, CEO of Automated Analytics, said: “This workshop will give attendees the opportunity to see real-world examples of where businesses have implemented AI - not just theoretical examples, but case studies where organisations large and small have used Ai for a competitive edge.”

For more information and to enroll please visit: https://connectus.org.uk/connectus-evolve-ai-workshop/