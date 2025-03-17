Construction industry leader commits to ambitious sustainability mission with rebrand to Holcim UK

Building solutions specialist Aggregate Industries has rebranded to Holcim UK as part of a strategic shift to drive innovation and growth as a sustainable construction leader in the UK.

Holcim UK’s strategy will see the organisation target significant growth in sales and sustainability – with particular focus on decarbonisation, circularity and nature – aiming to facilitate continued investment in its people, products and solutions.

Alongside a target to accelerate green growth, Holcim UK is committed to expanding the uptake of sustainable building materials in the UK. Currently a third of its turnover comes from sustainable products and it is aiming to continue to increase this in the next five years.

Key to this will be circular product innovation through the increased use of construction demolition materials (CDM), targeting an increase of CDM used in products from 2m tonnes to more than 5m tonnes by 2030.

With over 200 sites and 4,000 employees across the UK, the organisation’s 25 brands* are uniting under Holcim UK to drive this growth. Building on trusted partnerships, the move is also set to provide customers with access to more seamless, enhanced services and sustainable solutions.

The consolidation comes as the UK construction industry faces increasing pressure to deliver more homes and buildings in line with emissions reduction and environmental policy, amid predicted growth of up to 10% by 2026[1]. To support customers with delivering projects quickly and sustainably, the newly unified Holcim UK is focused on developing strategic partnerships that provide customers with access to all product ranges for their projects across the UK.

Following 20 years as a UK-based subsidiary of Holcim Group, the new direction sees the business align more closely with its Swiss-based parent company, which operates across 70 countries and employs over 60,000 people worldwide. Holcim UK will leverage global insights, innovation and expertise in sustainable solutions from Holcim Group to enhance the business’s existing rich UK heritage and its understanding of the local market.

This presence in the UK market has already seen the launch of product ranges such as ECOPact low carbon readymix concrete, ECOPlanet range of low carbon cement, and its ECOCycle range of products, which are made from at least 10% recycled materials

This focus on circularity is underpinned by continued investment, including recent acquisitions of CDM specialist companies Land Recovery and Sivyer, in addition to innovations such as neustark – the technology which permanently locks carbon removed from the atmosphere into processed demolished concrete for new products.

Holcim UK’s strategy centres around its mission to make sustainable construction a reality, focusing on decarbonisation, nature, circularity and innovation. Its aim is to achieve this through both its commitment to reducing its own impact on communities and the planet.

Speaking on the direction, Lee Sleight, CEO of Holcim UK, said: “Our evolution from Aggregate Industries to Holcim UK is much more than a rebrand. It represents a commitment to leading the construction sector towards a more sustainable future through a commitment to innovation and collaboration.

“We are the same people with the same products and solutions that our customers have trusted over the years. But by uniting under one coherent brand, we have a renewed opportunity to drive more sustainable growth for our business and the many customers and suppliers we have formed strong partnerships with over the years. With such growth, we can continue to invest in the people and solutions capable of making a positive difference to customers and communities. Key to this will be our ongoing prioritisation of people, purpose and performance to achieve our ambitious revenue and sustainability growth targets.

“Through taking on the global brand, we can leverage Holcim Group’s global presence and the innovative solutions it has brought to a variety of different markets. With our renewed strategic direction, we will not only be able to reduce our environmental impact and make positive change as a business, but be a trusted partner to our customers as they aim to do the same.”

To mark the establishment of its new brand and drive awareness for sustainability in construction and its strategic direction for making it a reality, Holcim UK has launched a new report Making Sustainable Construction a Reality. Exploring the areas of decarbonisation, circular economy and waste reduction, smart construction, people and communities, and nature and biodiversity, it identifies the specific areas where the construction sector needs to focus its efforts to overcome pressing sustainability challenges. With this the organisation is aiming to provide the wider industry with a series of steps that should be taken to progress towards making sustainable construction a reality.

To read the report and find out more about the company’s new strategic direction, visit the website.