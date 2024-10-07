Construction industry most likely to suffer from fatal falls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new study has named construction as the most likely industry to experience fatal falls in the workplace. The study analysed data from the National Safety Council to determine the ranking.

A new study has revealed the industries most at risk of fatal falls in the workplace, with the construction industry ranking first.

Attorneys at the litigation law firm Callahan & Blaine analysed data from the National Safety Council between 2011 and 2022 to calculate the average number of fatal falls within each industry per 100,000 full-time workers. This figure then determined the final ranking.

The study obtained data from both lower-level falls and same-level falls to determine the ranking. For lower-level falls, the point of contact with the source of the injury was lower than the surface supporting the person at the start of the fall. Meanwhile, same-level falls do not involve the individual falling from an elevated height, and the source of the injury is at the same level as the person at the time of the fall.

The study found that construction and extraction occupations are the most likely to experience workplace falls. According to the study, the industry has an average of 4.72 fatal falls per 100,000 full-time workers per year. In 2022, there were 700 fatalities due to lower-level falls in the workplace, with the construction and extraction occupations accounting for 411 of these.

Edward Susolik, CEO and President of Callahan & Blaine, commented: "It’s staggering to see the sheer volume of fatal falls in the workplace, and it’s incredibly concerning to see how these figures have risen. In 2011, there was a total of 553 fatal lower-level falls in the workplace, and by 2022, this number had increased to 700 – an increase of 26.58%.

“It’s important to note that employers owe a duty of care to their employees, and the correct safety precautions should be employed to reduce these figures in future years. For example, employers should make sure that their workplace has safe flooring and provide thorough training to ensure that employees are aware of all risks in the workplace.

“Regular risk assessments should be undertaken to highlight necessary safety precautions, and floors should always be kept clear of hazards. If an employer fails to protect their employees’ safety in the workplace, then legal action can be taken”.

The building, grounds cleaning, and maintenance industry is the second most likely to experience workplace falls. The study found that the industry experienced an average of 1.53 fatal falls per 100,000 full-time workers. In 2022, there were 89 fatalities within this industry due to both falls from lower levels and falls on the same level.

Installation, maintenance, and repair is the third most likely industry to experience falls in the workplace. Between 2011 and 2022, the industry had an average of 1.10 fatal falls in the workplace per 100,000 full-time workers. In 2022, there were a total of 44 casualties within this industry due to low-level falls alone.

Farming, fishing, and forestry occupations rank fourth, with an average of 1.09 fatal workplace falls per 100,000 full-time workers. Between 2011 and 2022, there were 130 falls, both fatal and non-fatal, within this industry.

Transportation and material moving occupations are fifth, with an average of 0.52 fatal falls in the workplace per 100,000 full-time workers. In 2022, there were 72 casualties due to lower-level falls and falls from the same level.

According to data from the National Safety Council, there were a total of 1,614 fatalities from same-level falls and 7,787 casualties from lower-level falls between 2011 and 2022.

This information was provided by attorneys at the litigation law firm, Callahan & Blaine.