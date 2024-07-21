300 Boots stores to close by end of summer: Full list of all branches shutting doors for good
Hundreds of branches of chemist chain Boots will have closed by the end of this summer, the firm has confirmed, as part of a cost-cutting plan at the firm. Parent company - Walgreens Boots Alliance - announced 300 store closures in June last year, with the doors to close within 12 months in a bid to save around £600 million.
Now, according to The Pharmaceutical Journal, Boots has confirmed the few branches earmarked for closure will shut their doors by the end of the summer.
The chain still has around 2,100 stores across the UK, but warned in a recent financial statement how "up to 650 Boots stores" in the UK could be closed. At the end of May this year, a total of 581 stores had closed with the rest planned for the summer.
The quarterly financial report, published in June, said pharmacy sales at Boots UK saw a 5.8 percent rise, compared to 2023.
Tim Wentworth, the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, said: "We continue to face a difficult operating environment, including persistent pressures on the US consumer and the impact of recent marketplace dynamics, which have eroded pharmacy margins. Our results and outlook reflect these headwinds, despite solid performance in both our international and US healthcare segments."
C+D has released a list of Boots stores that closed between March 2023 and March 2024:
- Braddon Close, Westgate, Morecambe, Lancashire, LA4 4UZ
- 2 Cornhill, Accrington, Lancashire, BB5 1EX
- 40 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 2SA
- 2 Marsden Mall, Pendlerise Shop/Ctr, Nelson, Lancashire, BB9 9SL
- 435 Bolton Road, Ewood, Blackburn, BB2 4HY
- 8-10 Risedale Road, Barrow-In-Furness, Cumbria , LA13 9RD
- Rawtenstall Health Centre, 161 Bacup Road, Rawtenstall , BB4 7PL
- 15-17 Portland Walk, Barrow-In-Furness, Cumbria, LA14 1DB
- Waitrose, 123 Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S11 8HY
- 28 High Street, Pershore, Worcestershire, WR10 1BG
- 179-181 Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff-On-Sea, Essex, SS0 7EL
- The Health Centre, Third Avenue, Canvey Island, Essex, SS8 9SU
- 1 The Vineyards Great Baddow, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 7QS
- Central Canvey PCC, Long Road, Canvey Island, Essex, SS8 0JA
- 2 St Chads Road Tilbury, Essex, RM18 8LB
- 10-12 Torquay Road, Chelmsford, CM1 6NF
- 89 The Broadway, Leigh On Sea, Essex, SS9 1PE
- 133 Sunrise Avenue, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 4JW
- 17 Derwent Parade, South Ockendon, Essex, RM15 5EF
- 51a Moulsham Street, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 0HY
- 80-82 Boldmere Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B73 5TJ
- 31 While Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B72 1ND
- 1104 Warwick Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham, B27 6BH
- 11 Alvechurch Road, West Heath, Birmingham, B31 3JP
- 553-555 Stratford Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, B11 4LP
- 352 Bradford Road, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham, B36 9AD
- 121-125 Shields Road, Byker, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE6 1DN
- 15 The Viewly Centre, Hemlington, Middlesbrough, Cleveland, TS8 9JH
- 293/295 Chillingham Road, Heaton, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne & Wear, NE6 5LL
- 17 Blackhills Road, Horden, Peterlee, Co Durham, SR8 4DW
- 479 Durham Road, Low Fell, Gateshead, NE9 5EX
- Community Hosp & Health Ctr, Thoroton Street, Blyth, Northumberland, NE24 1DX
- Hartlepool Community Hc, Park Road, Hartlepool, Cleveland, TS24 7PW
- 23 High Row, Darlington, Co. Durham, DL3 7QW
- 514 Plessey Road, Newsham, Blyth, Northumberland, NE24 4AA
- 1 Seaside Lane, Easington Colliery, Peterlee, Co. Durham, SR8 3PF
- Ravensworth Road, Dunston, Gateshead , NE11 9FJ
- 16 Front Street, Winlaton, Tyne & Wear, NE21 4RE
- 77 Front Street, Prudhoe, Northumberland, NE42 5PU
- 12 Wrightson House, Mitchell Avenue, Thornaby, Stockton-On-Tees, Cleveland, TS17 9EP
- Alderman Jack Cohen H Ctr, Springwell Road, Sunderland, SR3 4HG
- 6 Petteril Bank Road, Haraby, Carlisle, Cumbria, CA1 3AH
- Unit 10 Cruddas Park Shopping Ctr, Westmorland Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE4 7RW
- Unit 4 The Boulevard, Longbenton, Tyne & Wear , NE12 8GA
- Unit 4, Booth Street, Felling, Gateshead, NE10 9BF
- Tanfield View Surgery, Scott St, Tanfield, Stanley, County Durham, DH9 8AD
- Nelson Health Centre, Cecil Street, North Shields, Tyne & Wear, NE29 0DZ
- 41 Halewood Avenue, Kenton, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE3 3RX
- Units 2-3 Park Lane, Sunderland, Tyne & Wear, SR1 3NX
- 24 Market Place , Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7AA
- Fiveways Superstore, Peartree Road, Colchester, Essex, CO3 0JX
- 31 Orwell Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 7DD
- Stowmarket Health Centre, Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket , Suffolk , IP14 1NL
- 158 Old Road, Clacton On Sea, Essex, CO15 3AY
- 6-8 Eggbuckland Road, Mannamead, Plymouth, Devon, PL3 5HE
- Trinity Square, Axminster, Devon, EX13 5AP
- Units 4b & 4c, Cattedown Road, Plymouth, Devon, PL4 0AY
- 44a Gestridge Road, Kingsteignton, Newton Abbot, Devon, TQ12 3HH
- 2 Woolbrook Road, Sidmouth, Devon, EX10 9UU
- Chard Road Health Centre, Chard Road, St Budeaux, Devon, PL5 2UE
- Mount Pleasant Health Ctr, Mount Pleasant Road, Exeter, Devon, EX4 7BW
- 2 High Street, Bideford, Devon, EX39 2AA
- Plympton Health Centre, Mudge Way, Plymton, Plymouth, Devon, PL7 1AD
- 58 Salisbury Road, St Judes, Plymouth, Devon, PL4 8SY
- Leatside Health Centre, Babbage Road, Totnes, Devon, TQ9 5JA
- 7 Claremont Street, Plymouth, Devon, PL1 5AQ
- 149 Uppingham Road, Leicester, LE5 4BP
- 21-23 Dartmouth Road, Forest Hill, London, SE23 3HN
- 4-5 Coleman House, High Street, Penge, London, SE20 7EX
- C/O Waitrose, Main Road, Biggin Hill, Kent, TN16 3JZ
- The New Medical Centre, 23-29 Albion Place, Maidstone, Kent, ME14 5DY
- 52 College Road , Maidstone, Kent, ME15 6SA
- 192-194 Northdown Road, Cliftonville, Margate, Kent, CT9 2QN
- 161a Station Road, Herne Bay, Kent, CT6 5NE
- 5 Bush House, Bush Fair, Harlow, Essex, CM18 6NS
- 126 Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL7 3XW
- 24 Bennetts Gate, Bennetts End, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, HP3 8EW
- 230 High Road, Loughton, Essex, IG10 1EZ
- 18 The Broadway, Debden, Loughton, Essex, IG10 3ST
- Unit 2, The Greens Build, 4/8 Cambridge Road, Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex, CM24 8BZ
- 138 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 6BL
- 54 King William Street, London, EC4R 9AD
- 120 Fleet Street, London, EC4A 2BE
- 9-11 Old Church Road, Chingford, London, E4 6SJ
- Unit 4, 47 Market Place, Romford, Essex, RM1 3AB
- 100 Newbridge Street, London, EC4V 6JJ
- Unit 9 King Edward Court, Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7DX
- 8-10 Camden High Road, Mornington Crescent, London, NW1 0JH
- Main Concourse, Euston Station, London, NW1 2RS
- 315-317 Green Lanes, Palmers Green, London, N13 4YB
- 28 St John's Road, Bungay, Suffolk, NR35 1LP
- University Of East Anglia, Bluebell Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR4 7LG
- 11-12 Anglia Square, Norwich, Norfolk, NR3 1DY
- Coliseum Precinct, High Street, Gorleston-On-Sea, Norfolk, NR31 6QX
- 29-31 King Street, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 2AN
- Magdalen Medical Practice, Lawson Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR3 4LF
- Willow Wood Surgery, Aslake Close, Sprowston, Norwich, Norfolk, NR7 8ET
- 1 Chaston Place, 29 High Street, Watton, Thetford, Norfolk, IP25 6XE
- 1 Church Street, Cannock, Staffordshire, WS11 1DE
- 18-24 Ankerside, Tamworth, Staffordshire, B79 7LQ
- 43-45 Guildford Road, Lightwater, Surrey, GU18 5SA
- 83 Dedworth Road, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 5BB
- C/O Waitrose, High Street, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 1LL
- 53 Grove Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4TX
- C/O Waitrose, Crowne Centre, Old Town, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 1HR
- C/O Waitrose, West Street, East Grinstead, West Sussex, RH19 4YZ
- 80-82 High Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex, BN17 5DX
- 4 Collington Mansions, Collington Avenue, Bexhill-On-Sea, East Sussex, TN39 3PU
- 17-19 St James Street, Brighton, East Sussex, BN2 1RF
- 311 Wigan Road, Bolton , BL3 5QU
- 765 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, Lancashire, WN5 8AT
- 348 Oldham Road, Ashton-Under-Lyne, Lancashire, OL7 9PS
- 30 Concord Way, Dukinfield, Cheshire, SK16 4DB
- 133 Manchester Old Road, Middleton, Manchester, M24 4DZ
- 20-22 Chorlton Place, Wilbraham Road, Chorlton-Cum-Hardy, Manchester, M21 9AQ
- 69-72 The Mall, Arndale Centre, Stretford, Manchester, M32 9BD
- 103 Crumpsall Lane, Crumpsall, Manchester, M8 5SR
- 132 Chanterlands Avenue, Hull, HU5 3TR
- 18 Victoria Road, Bridlington, East Riding Of Yorkshire, YO15 2AT
- 19-20 Broadway, Colburn, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, DL9 4RF
- 300 Holderness Road, Hull, HU9 2JX
- 218 Hessle Road, North Humberside, HU3 3BG
- 143-145 Askew Avenue, Hull, HU4 6NH
- Nycs Store, Jennyfield Drive, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 2XQ
- 1 Chapel Street, Thirsk, North Yorkshire, YO7 1LU
- 860 Beverley Road, Hull, HU6 7HP
- 43 Market Place, Market Weighton, York , YO43 3AJ
- 10 East Parade, Heworth, York, YO31 7YJ
- 233-235 Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, DN16 2SQ
- 55 Freeman Street, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, DN32 7AE
- 86 Clifton, York, YO30 6BA
- 1 Kings Square, York, YO1 8BH
- 153 Beverley Road, Hull, North Humberside, HU3 1TY
- 156 Hallgate, Cottingham, North Humberside, East Yorkshire, HU16 4BD
- 22 Martingate, Corsham , Wiltshire, SN13 0HL
- 14-16 The Avenue, Warminster, Wiltshire, BA12 9AA
- 100 Mount Road, Southdown, Bath, BA2 1LN
- 35 Wood Street, Swindon, Wiltshire, SN1 4AN
- 9-11 Market Street, Cinderford, Gloucestershire, GL14 2RT
- 9 Victoria Road, Woolston, Southampton, Hampshire, SO19 9DY
- Swan Surgery, Swan Street, Petersfield, Hampshire, GU32 3AB
- 11 Leigh Road, Eastleigh, Hampshire, SO50 9FF
- The Bosmere Medical Ctr, Solent Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1DQ
- 130-132 High Street, Lee-On-The-Solent, Hampshire, PO13 9DD
- 17 Park Parade, Leigh Park, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 5AA
- 48 High Street, Cosham, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO6 3AG
- Cowes Medical Centre, 200 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31 7ER
- 357a Burgess Road, Bassett, Southampton, Hampshire, SO16 3BD
- 73 Piccadilly, London, W1J 8HS
- 3 Market Parade, Hampton Road West, Hanworth, Middlesex, TW13 6AJ
- Unit 17 Oaks Shopping Centre, Acton High Street, London, W3 6RE
- 163 High Street, Uxbridge, Middlesex, UB8 1JZ
- 42 The Broadway, Ruislip Road, Greenford, Middlesex, UB6 9PT
- 302 Bath Road, Hounslow, Middlesex, TW4 7DN
- 212 Whitby Road, Ruislip, Middlesex, HA4 9DY
- 32 Joel Street, Northwood Hills, Middlesex, HA6 1PF
- 283 Northolt Road, South Harrow, Middlesex, HA2 8HX
- St. James Medical Centre, St. James Street, Taunton, Somerset, TA1 1JP
- 1 Coopers Mill, Norton Fitzwarren, Taunton, Somerset, TA2 6NX
- 29-31 High Street, Wincanton, Somerset , BA9 9JU
- Wellington Medical Centre, Mantle Street, Wellington, Somerset, TA21 8BD
- 39 High Street, Glastonbury, Somerset, BA6 9DS
- The Health Centre, Curtis Street, Hucknall, Nottingham, NG15 7JE
- 541 Aspley Lane, Aspley, Nottingham, NG8 5RW
- 48 Lowmoor Road, Kirby In Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, NG17 7BG
- Mary Potter Centre, Gregory Boulevard, Hyson Green, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, NG7 5HY
- 19 Carlton Square, Carlton, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, NG4 3BP
- Pool Health Centre, Station Road, Pool, Redruth, Cornwall, TR15 3DU
- 10 Commercial Street, Camborne, Cornwall, TR14 8JY
- 25 Polkyth Parade, Carlyon Road, St Austell, Cornwall, PL25 4RD
- 4 Fernlea Villas, Middleway, St Blazey, Par, Cornwall, PL24 2JG
- Unit 5, Bell Lane, Bodmin, Cornwall, PL31 2JL
- 44-46 Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle, Cornwall, TR27 4DY
- The Health Centre, East Street, Thame, Oxfordshire, OX9 3JZ
- Thatcham Health Centre, Bath Road, Thatcham, Berkshire, RG18 3HD
- 32 Meadway Precinct, Tilehurst, Reading, RG30 4AA
- 2 Blackhalve Lane, The Scotlands, Wolverhampton, WV11 1BQ
- The Health Centre, Prouds Lane, Bilston, Wolverhampton, WV14 6PW
- 8 Trysull Road, Bradmore, Wolverhampton, WV3 7HT
- Off Squires Court, Withymoor Village, Brierley Hill, DY5 3RJ
- 92 Windmill Lane, Castlecroft, Wolverhampton, WV3 8HG
- Riverside Medical Centre, 23 Marylebone Road, March, Cambridgeshire, PE15 8BG
- The Bretton Health Centre, Rightwell East, Bretton, Peterborough, PE3 8DT
- 68 Chesterton Road, Cambridge, CB4 1EP
- 8 De Havilland Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, PE13 3AN
- Unit 5, Peterson Avenue Hartcliffe, Bristol, BS13 0BE
- 16 St Andrews Parade, Weston-Super-Mare, Avon, BS23 3SS
- 98 High Street, Staple Hill, Bristol, BS16 5HL
- 37 Southmead Rd, Westbury On Trym, Bristol, BS10 5DW
- Beaufort Road Surgery, 21 Beaufort Road, Southbourne, Bournemouth, Dorset, BH6 5AJ
- 54 Fortuneswell, Portland, Dorset, DT5 1LZ
- 45 Broad St, Lyme Regis, Dorset , DT7 3QF
- 26 Abbotsbury Rd, Westham, Weymouth, Dorset, DT4 0AE
- 960 Wimborne Road, Moordown, Bournemouth, Dorset, BH9 2DG
- 1 Central Parade, New Addington, Croydon, Surrey, CR0 0JB
- 28b Priory Road , Hampton, Middlesex, TW12 2NT
- 2 Station Way, Cheam, Sutton, Surrey, SM3 8SW
- 370 Middleton Road, Carshalton, Surrey, SM5 1HA
- 100 High Street Whitton, Middlesex, TW2 7LN
- 29 Tangley Park Road, Hampton, Middlesex, TW12 3YH
- 383 Upper Richmond Rd, Putney, London, SW15 5QJ
- 49-51 The Merrion Centre, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 8PJ
- 82 Upper Warrengate, Peterson Road, Wakefield , WF1 4JZ
- 37 Market Square, Shipley, Bradford, BD18 3QJ
- 64a Windhill Road, Eastmoor, Wakefield, WF1 4SD
- Mirfield Health Centre, Doctor Lane, Mirfield, West Yorkshire, WF14 8DU
- 12-14 Kirkgate Market Ctr, Vicar Lane, Leeds, LS1 7JH
- 12 Main Street, Cross Hills, Nr Keighley, West Yorkshire, BD20 8TB
- 204 Selby Road, Halton, Leeds, LS15 0LF
- 845 Barkerend Road, Bradford, BD3 8QJ
- 202 Haworth Road, Heaton, Bradford, BD9 6NJ
- Lupset Medical Centre, George-A-Green Court, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, WF2 8FE
- Unit 3, New Line Retail Pk, Greengates, Bradford, BD10 9AP
- 1 Moseley Place, Leeds, LS6 2RY
- 1 Moor Road, Hunslet Carr, Leeds, LS10 2JJ
- Rothwell Health Centre, Stone Brig Lane, Rothwell, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS26 0UE
- 2 Oakminster House, The Grove, Baildon, Shipley, West Yorkshire, BD17 6LR
- 11-15 All Saints Square, Bedworth, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, CV12 8LP
- 94 Moseley Avenue, Coventry, CV6 1HQ
- Unit 15 Market Mall, Clock Towers Shopping Ctr, Hillmorton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire, CV21 2JR
- 163 Daventry Road, Coventry, CV3 5HD
- 116-118 Jardine Crescent, The Hill, Coventry, CV4 9PP
- Eothen House, Eothen Close, Off Harestone Hill, Caterham, Surrey, CR3 6JU
- 103 High Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7QX
- 14 High Street, Thames Ditton, Surrey, KT7 0RY
- 2 Mida House, Village Way, Cranleigh, Surrey, GU6 8AF
- 9 High Street, Shepperton, Middlesex, TW17 9AJ
- York House Medical Centre, Heathside Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 7XL
- 34 Guildford Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 7QQ
- 107a Hare Lane Claygate, Esher, Surrey, KT10 0QX
- 4 Kingfisher Parade, Merrow Park, Guildford, Surrey, GU4 7EW
- 14-16 Bridge Street, Congleton, Cheshire, CW12 1AY
- 35 Seaforth Road, Seaforth, Litherland, Liverpool, L21 3TX
- 4 Faulkner Street, Hoole , Chester, CH2 3BD
- 44 Castle Street , Liverpool, L2 7LA
- 6 Smithdown Place, Liverpool, L15 9EH
- Unit 5, 46 Landford Ave Fazakerley, Liverpool, L9 6BR
- 12-14 Childwall Abbey Rd, Liverpool, L16 0JN
- 148 Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral, CH49 3NQ
- 68/70 London Road, Liverpool, L3 5NF
- 30 Hoylake Road, Birkenhead, CH41 7BX
- Commonfield Road Surgery, 156 Commonfield Road, Wirral, CH49 7LP
- 21 High Street, Runcorn, Cheshire, WA7 1AP
- Hallwood Health Ctr Pharm, Hospital Way, Runcorn, Cheshire, WA7 2UT
- 1a Greenbank Road, Liverpool, L18 1HG
Tim Wentworth said the company was "focused on improving our core business: retail pharmacy, which is central to the future of healthcare" and was "addressing critical issues with urgency and working to unlock opportunities for growth".
