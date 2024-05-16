Aldi recalls Ashfields Grill Chinese Pork Loin Steaks & BBQ Pork Loin Steaks over use-by date error
Aldi has issued a recall of two of its meat products over a labelling error. The supermarket chain is recalling Ashfields Grill Chinese Pork Loin Steaks and BBQ Pork Loin Steaks due to the mix-up which shows incorrect use-by dates, making the products unsafe to eat.
The Food Safety Agency alert said the affected products are Ashfields Grill Chinese Pork Loin Steaks weighing 500g and a use by date of June 22, 2024, and Ashfields Grill BBQ Pork Loin Steaks with pack size of 500g and a use by date of June 22, 2024.
The agency said: “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further information, please visit help.aldi.co.uk or contact 0800 042 0800.”
