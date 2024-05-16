Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi has issued a recall of two pork products over a labelling mix-up

Aldi has issued a recall of two of its meat products over a labelling error. The supermarket chain is recalling Ashfields Grill Chinese Pork Loin Steaks and BBQ Pork Loin Steaks due to the mix-up which shows incorrect use-by dates, making the products unsafe to eat.

The Food Safety Agency alert said the affected products are Ashfields Grill Chinese Pork Loin Steaks weighing 500g and a use by date of June 22, 2024, and Ashfields Grill BBQ Pork Loin Steaks with pack size of 500g and a use by date of June 22, 2024.

