Asda and Calypso fruit juices recalled over metal contamination fears in straws
Children's fruit juice cartons are being recalled on safety grounds as the straws may be contaminated by metal
A drinks company is recalling a range of fruit juices over fears that the straws may be contaminated with metal and therefore unsafe.
Refresco Beverages UK Limited is recalling various drinks, some of which are under supermarket brands.
Calypso Orange Juice
- Pack size 150ml
- Batch code 3261, 3262
- Best before October 2024
Calypso Orange Juice
- Pack size 150ml
- Batch code 3282, 3283
- Best before November 2024
Asda Apple & Pear Juice Drink
- Pack size 5 x 150ml
- Batch code 3204, 3205, 3250, 3251, 3280, 3281, 3301, 3302
- Best before January 2024, March 2024 and April 2024
Asda Apple & Pear Juice Drink
- Pack size 5 x 150ml
- Batch code 3322, 3323
- Best before May 2024
Calypso Orange Juice
- Pack size 150ml
- Batch code 3322
- Best before December 2024
Calypso Apple Juice
- Pack size 150ml
- Batch code 3281, 3282
- Best before November 2024
Calypso Apple Juice
- Pack size 150ml
- Batch code 3321, 3322
- Best before December 2024
Asda Orange Juice From Concentrate
- Pack size 3 x 150ml
- Batch code 3247, 3248, 3302, 3303, 3304, 3322, 3323
- Best before March 2024, April 2024 and May 2024
Asda 100% Pure Apple Juice From Concentrate
- Pack size 3 x 150ml
- Batch code 3239, 3240, 3241, 3279, 3280, 3281, 3302, 3319, 3320, 3321
- Best before February 2024, April 2024 and May 2024
Asda Just Essentials Orange Juice From Concentrate
- Pack size 3 x 150ml
- Batch code 3245, 3246, 3247, 3275, 3276, 3277, 3278, 3279, 3283, 3304, 3305
- Best before March 2024 and April 2024
Asda Apple & Blackcurrant Juice Drink
- Pack size 5 x 150ml
- Batch code 3205, 3206, 3251, 3281, 3302, 3323
- Best before January 2024, March 2024, April 2024 and May 2024
Asda Apple & Mango Juice Drink
- Pack size 5 x 150ml
- Batch code 3251, 3252, 3281, 3282, 3303
- Best before March 2024 and April 2024
Anyone who has bought Calypso juice should return it to the store from which it was bought for a full refund - a receipt is not needed.
A statement from Asda says: "Asda are conducting a precautionary recall on six Asda brand multi-pack juice drinks due to potential metal contamination in the straws. No other Asda brand products are known to be affected. If you have purchased any of the products, please bring them back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need s receipt. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused."
Asda customer services is on 0800 952 0101.
