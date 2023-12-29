Calypso Orange Juice

Asda Apple & Pear Juice Drink

Calypso Apple Juice

Asda Orange Juice From Concentrate

Asda 100% Pure Apple Juice From Concentrate

Asda Just Essentials Orange Juice From Concentrate

Asda Apple & Blackcurrant Juice Drink

Asda Apple & Mango Juice Drink

Anyone who has bought Calypso juice should return it to the store from which it was bought for a full refund - a receipt is not needed.

A statement from Asda says: "Asda are conducting a precautionary recall on six Asda brand multi-pack juice drinks due to potential metal contamination in the straws. No other Asda brand products are known to be affected. If you have purchased any of the products, please bring them back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need s receipt. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused."