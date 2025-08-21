Millions of families can expect their benefits early this week 🎉

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

August bank holiday on Monday, August 25 means many benefits arrive early this week.

Payments due on August 23–25 will instead be made on Friday 22 August

Applies to major benefits: Universal Credit, Child Benefit, state pension, PIP, carer’s and attendance allowance

Early payments help families plan for bills, groceries, and back-to-school costs

Around 24 million people receiving DWP support will be affected

If you rely on benefits or the state pension, this August bank holiday could bring some welcome news: many payments will arrive earlier than usual.

With the summer bank holiday falling on Monday, August 25, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is bringing forward crucial payments to Friday, August 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For millions of households across the UK, this means funds will land in bank accounts several days ahead of schedule - helpful timing for families preparing for the new school year, paying bills, or simply enjoying the long weekend without financial stress.

The DWP has confirmed the early payment schedule applies to all major benefits, including universal credit, child benefit, Personal Independence Payments (PIP), carer’s allowance, attendance allowance, and state pensions.

(Photo: SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

This adjustment ensures recipients aren’t left waiting while banks and government offices are closed for the holiday.

Social security and disability minister Sir Stephen Timms highlighted the importance of the policy, saying: “We know how much families rely on these payments, and by bringing them forward ahead of the bank holiday we’re ensuring no one has to worry about whether their support will be there when they need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is especially important ahead of the new school year – no family should have to choose between buying school supplies and putting food on the table.”

With roughly 24 million people receiving DWP-administered support, the early payments will affect a substantial number of households.

Benefits being paid on Friday, 22 August:

Universal Credit – normally monthly; early due to bank holiday

State Pension – monthly payment brought forward

Child Benefit – four-weekly payment moved up

Personal Independence Payments (PIP) – early payment this week

Carer’s Allowance – early payment this week

Attendance Allowance – early payment this week

While some benefits, like Universal Credit and the state pension, are normally paid on a set day each month, others such as child benefit follow a four-weekly cycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone expecting a payment on August 23, 24, or 25, it will now arrive on August 22 instead.

By adjusting the schedule, the government aims to prevent any disruption caused by bank and office closures, giving recipients peace of mind over the long weekend.

For those budgeting for school supplies, rent, or groceries, this advance in payments offers a practical boost right when it’s needed most.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.