It is not as crazy as it sounds 😅

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you ever found yourself sinking into the warm waters of a relaxing bubble bath, wishing you could continue your latest binge watch. Holding your phone is not exactly optimal, especially with the risk of dropping it.

It also lacks the wide screen and stereo speakers that make TV watching so perfect. Well, what if we told you that you can now get a television specifically designed for your bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I know what you are thinking - it sounds like a completely buckwild idea. But think about it for a second, what better way to turn your bathroom into your own private sanctuary.

Gone are the days of stark and clinical-feeling bathing spaces, being replaced with spa-like décor and environments. And when it comes to curating a rejuvenating ambiance, Bathroom TVs can deliver a serene bathing experience, allowing homeowners to lay back and soak-up their minutes or hours of alone-time.

So, what is a bathroom TV?

For once, it is exactly what the name suggests - it is a TV that’s designed to be incorporated into your bathroom. So if you are thinking about renovating or rejuvenating your bathroom, it might be time to consider them.

Hayley Bowman, Marketing Manager at Frontline Bathrooms, said: “A combination of rising costs and lower spending power has resulted in consumers seeking to create indulgent spaces within their own homes, rather than splashing out on hotel or spa visits. With a shift towards cutting costs on non-essential spending, homeowners are upgrading their bathrooms to create sanctuaries of relaxation, without needing to leave their own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst some may consider bathroom TVs an extravagance reserved for glossy celebrity homes, the reality is that they can be an ‘affordable luxury’ that will instantly elevate a bathroom setting into a haven within the home.”

What are the top tips for installing a bathroom TV?

Before you fully commit to adding one to your private sanctuary, you may need to consider some of the logistics. Including where it would fit, how to install it

Frontline Bathrooms has a few top-tips:

Planning

What a bathroom TV can look like. Photo: Frontline Bathrooms | Frontline Bathrooms

Hayley explains: “Whilst bathroom TVs can be incorporated at any stage, the beginning of a bathroom renovation project is the ideal time to ensure a seamless finished product. By engaging skilled workers such as tilers and bathroom fitters in the initial planning stages, you will ensure that adequate spacing and electrical safety have been considered.”

Positioning

She added: “Before locking down your bathroom plan, think about where you will be when viewing your TV. The positioning and installation height will determine where in the bathroom you are able to view the TV from, for example, do you only want to view it when you are in the bath, or would you also like to see it when standing at the vanity?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Perhaps consider trialling a make-shift screen around the bathroom to fully understand the optimal location for your preferences.”

Subtlety

Hayley said: “Further to the positioning, homeowners and interior designers alike must consider how obvious they would like the screen to be in the bathroom. Most consumers opt to have their TV screens completely integrated into their wall or tile work, giving a subtle yet smooth look to the bathing space.

“It is also advisable to consider a mirrored TV for the bathing space, Frontline Bathroom’s exclusive bathroom TVs feature a mirrored finish, allowing consumers to benefit from dual-purpose usage, whilst optimising wall space in their bathroom.”

Sizing

She explains: “When it comes to bathroom TVs, bigger isn’t always better. Screens that suit other rooms in the house such as bedrooms and living rooms, may not be well suited to a bathroom space. Therefore, consider a slightly smaller screen that will blend into the environment, resulting in a harmonised space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special feature

Hayley concludes: “Buying a specialist waterproof TV is essential to ensure the correct functioning of the product in a moisture-filled space. Bathroom TVs should be sealed to withstand humidity and tend to come with 'anti-fog' or 'heated mist-proof' technology that will stop the TV screen from steaming up like a standard mirror.”

Frontline Bathrooms’ TVs feature waterproof IP-rated screen technology and remote controls, with the added benefit of a heated screen to prevent misting for a completely un-interrupted TV viewing experience. The devices also boast high quality speakers for superior sound quality that remain unaffected by additional bathroom noise.

How much would a bathroom TV cost?

Frontline Bathrooms’ smart TVs are available in a 19” Black Finish, £895, or Mirror Finish, £945. The larger 24” format is available in Black Finish, £1,230 and Mirror Finish, £1,280.

With built-in digital Freeview tuners, the TVs are able to pick up over 60 TV and 40 radio channels, also featuring the ability to connect to digital providers such as Sky through one of two HDMI ports.

Would you ever add a TV to your bathroom? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].