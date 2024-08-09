Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are Yorkshire's top 20 bank branches ranked by customer reviews

The quality of service at a local bank branch significantly impacts customers' experience

In a time of widespread branch closures, the importance of personal banking relationships is high

As digital banking rises, finding a reliable, customer-focused bank branch is increasingly vital to many people

This article ranks the top 20 bank branches in Yorkshire based on customer reviews from Google

In a changing financial landscape, the search for a reliable, customer-centric bank branch is more crucial than ever.

As digital banking becomes the norm and physical branches close at an unprecedented rate, visiting a bank isn’t just about managing finances.

It's about trust, personal service and the assurance that your financial needs are being met with care and professionalism.

Whether it's opening a new account, seeking advice on loans or simply making a deposit, the experience at your local bank can have a significant impact on your peace of mind.

Yorkshire still boasts a number of exceptional bank branches that are highly valued by their customers. But with so many options available, how do you determine which ones truly stand out?

To help guide you, we've compiled a definitive ranking of the 20 best-rated bank branches in the region, based on customer feedback through Google reviews.

The 20 best-rated bank branches in Yorkshire, according to customers:

Natwest, 2 Northgate, Dewsbury (3.5 - 15 reviews)

(3.5 - 15 reviews) Halifax, 1 & 3 Market Street, Halifax (3.5 - 47 reviews)

(3.5 - 47 reviews) Santander, 9 - 11 King Street, Huddersfield (3.8 - 25 reviews)

(3.8 - 25 reviews) Santander, 40 Westborough, Scarborough (3.9 - 16 reviews)

(3.9 - 16 reviews) Lloyds Bank, 17 Westgate, Wakefield (3.9 - 18 reviews)

(3.9 - 18 reviews) TSB Bank, 31 Arndale House, Bradford (3.9 - 29 reviews)

(3.9 - 29 reviews) Natwest, 27 Effingham Street, Rotherham (4.0 - 30 reviews)

(4.0 - 30 reviews) Lloyds Bank, Commercial Street, Halifax (4.0 - 36 reviews)

(4.0 - 36 reviews) HSBC, Kingsgate Centre, Huddersfield (4.0 - 45 reviews)

(4.0 - 45 reviews) Virgin Money, 24 Huntriss Row, Scarborough (4.1 - 14 reviews)

(4.1 - 14 reviews) Lloyds Bank, 15 Firth Park Road, Stubbin (4.1 - 38 reviews)

(4.1 - 38 reviews) Metro Bank, 5 Market Street, Bradford (4.1 - 41 reviews)

(4.1 - 41 reviews) Lloyds Bank, 8 - 11 Cambridge Crescent, Harrogate (4.2 17 reviews)

(4.2 17 reviews) Halifax, 49 - 51 High Street, Normanton (4.3 - 9 reviews)

(4.3 - 9 reviews) Lloyds Bank, 20 Market Place, Dewsbury (4.3 - 13 reviews)

(4.3 - 13 reviews) Virgin Money, 7 Waterhouse Street, Halifax (4.3 - 13 reviews)

(4.3 - 13 reviews) Halifax, 73 York Road, York (4.3 - 16 reviews)

(4.3 - 16 reviews) Natwest, 3 Westborough, Scarborough (4.3 - 19 reviews)

(4.3 - 19 reviews) Yorkshire Bank, 12 Bradford Road, Cleckheaton (4.6 - 13 reviews)

(4.6 - 13 reviews) Lloyds Bank, 1 St Nicholas Street, Scarborough (4.7 - 15 reviews)

Scarborough emerges as the Yorkshire town with the most highly-rated branches. Three of its branches appear on the list, with the Lloyds Bank branch on St Nicholas Street being the highest-rated branch overall.

The Yorkshire Bank branch in Cleckheaton is the second highest-rated branch overall, with an impressive 4.6 rating, making it one of the best-performing branches, despite Cleckheaton being a smaller town.

Lloyds Bank has the most branches on the list, with a total of five, making it the most represented bank. Barclays’ branches are notably absent from the list.

We'd love to hear from you! If you've had a great experience at a Yorkshire bank branch that didn’t make our list, or if you want to share your thoughts on the ones that did, let us know in the comments section.