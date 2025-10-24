B&M recalls harvest print mug as it may shatter if hot water is poured into it

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
Product recall - What you should do if a product you own is recalled, according to Which
A mug has been recalled by a major retailer because of a fundamental problem - it may crack and break if hot liquid is poured into it.

The problem, which fundamentally scuppers the ability to make a cup of tea or coffee, affects B&M’s Harvest Print Glass Mug, which went on sale on July 21.

It has now been recalled, with a note being sent out this week by the government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards, which has said: “The product presents a risk of burns as the bottom of the mug may crack and break when filled with hot liquid.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
B&M's harvest print mug, which has been recalled because it may shatter if hot water is poured into itplaceholder image
B&M's harvest print mug, which has been recalled because it may shatter if hot water is poured into it | B&M

While the mug has been taken off the shelves, the OPSS has also recommended that anyone who has already bought one stops using it immediately. They can return it to a B&M store for a full refund even without a reciept.

The mug, which was made in China, has the barcode 1000042398706 and the product code 423987

For more details, see the B&M website here.

Related topics:B&MChina
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice