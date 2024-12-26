Boxing Day opening times: when the big UK retailers open for sales in 2024 - including Tesco, Asda and Aldi
As the festive excitement settles, Boxing Day marks one of the most anticipated shopping days of the year, offering incredible discounts across the UK's high streets.
If you're eager to bag a bargain, understanding when your favourite stores open is key to making the most of the sales.
From high-street giants to supermarkets and online retailers, opening times can vary greatly, and knowing the schedule ahead of time ensures you're not left in the cold.
In this article, we’ll walk you through the opening hours of some of the biggest names in British retail, including fashion, electronics and grocery stores.
Whether you're after a new winter wardrobe, tech deals, or just need to stock up for the week ahead, we’ve got you covered.
Some stores may even open early, while others may be operating with limited hours due to Boxing Day’s status as a public holiday.
So, as you prepare to trade in your wrapping paper for a shopping bag, read on to find out when your favourite shops will be welcoming bargain hunters on Boxing Day.
Boxing Day 2024 opening times by retailer:
- Aldi - CLOSED
- Asda - open from 9am to 6pm
- B&M - 8am to 6pm
- B&Q - Check with local stores
- Beaverbrooks - CLOSED
- Home Bargains - CLOSED
- Homebase - CLOSED
- Iceland - CLOSED (though select stores will remain open, mainly in London. Check local stores)
- Ikea - CLOSED
- John Lewis - CLOSED (except Stratford)
- Lidl - Check with local stores
- Marks & Spencer - CLOSED
- Morrisons - open from 9am to 6pm (filling stations open from 8.30am to 6.30pm)
- Next - CLOSED
- Poundland - CLOSED
- Primark - Check with local stores
- Sainsbury’s - open from 9am to 6pm (Local stores open from 9am to 9pm)
- Tesco - Extras and superstores open from 9am to 6pm, Express stores open from 9am to 7pm
- Waitrose - CLOSED
- Wickes - CLOSED
Now that you know when the biggest retailers are open this Boxing Day, we’d love to hear from you! Will you be heading out to catch some post-Christmas deals? Share your plans in the comments section.
