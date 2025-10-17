Dashcam footage shows cars running temporary red lights in Britain, including one driver’s near-miss with another vehicle.

A dramatic video compilation shows a number of vehicles running temporary red lights in Britain.

Nextbase say they’ve had a significant rise in dashcam video submissions of motorists running temporary red lights as the number of roadworks in Britain has more than doubled over the past two years - rising from roughly 203,000 miles of lane closures in 2023 to 425,524 miles last year (~110% increase).

Bryn Brooker, head of road safety at Nextbase, said: “With roadworks climbing to record levels, temporary traffic lights are now a far more common part of daily journeys. But these signals are every bit as important for road safety as permanent ones, and must be obeyed. According to recent research, around one in five motorists already have points on their licence for running a red light, showing how widespread the problem has become. Disobeying these signals doesn’t just risk fines and penalty points, it can also put you in direct danger of a head on collision through narrow or obstructed lanes.”

“But the issue doesn’t stop at roadworks, the same risky behaviour is still so common at fixed traffic lights. You’d think it would go without saying that drivers must stop at a red light, yet constant dash cam footage shows it’s still one of the most common and dangerous mistakes on UK roads.”

Highway Code rules you’re breaking

“Running a red light, whether at a fixed or temporary signal, is a direct breach of Rule 109 of the Highway Code, which requires all traffic lights to be obeyed. It can also break Rule 146 (driving to the conditions) and Rule 176 (stopping behind the white line). The penalty is up to a £1,000 fine and three points, rising to £5,000, nine points or even a ban if it causes an accident.”

The hidden danger of ‘signal fatigue’

“With more temporary signals on our roads, many drivers are falling victim to what we call ‘signal fatigue’. When faced with repeated red lights, motorists can become desensitised, treating them as routine interruptions rather than mandatory controls. Over time, it becomes easier to rationalise running a red light because the road looks clear. In reality, those lights usually protect oncoming traffic or road workers just out of sight, meaning a collision could be seconds away.”

What to do if you’re stuck at red

“Temporary signals sometimes fail to change promptly. If you feel you’ve been waiting an inordinate time, the safest approach is to slowly inch forward without crossing the white stop line. This can help trigger sensors, but under no circumstances should you go past the line while it’s red. If the signal remains stubborn, it’s far better to continue waiting than gamble with unseen oncoming traffic.”

Why this matters for drivers

“When delays, fatigue, poor visibility and frustration combine, the temptation to run a red light increases, especially where the road looks empty. With the scale of roadworks now greater than ever, the stakes are higher. Patience could quite literally save lives.”

How a dash cam can help

“As shown by recent submissions to Nextbase, dash cam footage provides crucial evidence when incidents occur at temporary lights. If another driver wrongly claims you ran a red, clear video evidence can prove who had right of way, protecting you from unfair blame and potentially saving thousands in disputed claims.”