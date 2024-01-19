The boss of Centrica, British Gas's parent company, has said he "can't justify" his own £4.5 million pay

Centrica boss, Chris O'Shea, admits his £4.5million pay is 'impossible to justify'. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The boss of Centrica, British Gas's parent company, has said he "can't justify" his £4.5 million pay. Speaking on BBC breakfast, Chris O’Shea compared his remuneration package to those of presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty who earn £190,000 and £335,000 a year respectively. Joining the presenters on the sofa this morning (January 19), he said: “It’s a huge amount of money, I am incredibly fortunate. I don’t set my own pay, that’s set by our remuneration committee. That’s the first bonus I’ve taken in my time at Centrica, for a number of years, I’ve given up bonuses because of hardships that customers were facing,” he said.

The company has set aside £100 million for a hardship fund, which has helped about 21,000 customers since 2021 by writing off up to £2,000 in debt. However Mr O’Shea's admission comes on the same day consumer magazine Which? ranked British Gas as worst energy company for customer service in a new survey.

“I thought it was right that we put a lot of our money, a lot of our profits, into supporting customers. But you can’t justify a salary of that size,” Mr O’Shea said. “You can’t, because it’s a huge amount of money to anybody looking at this.”

Asked why he accepts such high pay, the chief executive pointed to the presenters sitting around him. “I suppose for the same reason, I mean, if you look, the average salary in the UK is around £30,000,” he said. “All of us sitting here on this sofa will make substantially more than £30,000. It’s not for me to set my own pay. It’s not for you to set your own pay.