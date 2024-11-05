A TikTok collector described how the coin was valuable under special conditions 💰

A 1965 Churchill Crown coin could be worth over £60,000 if it has a rare mint mark

TikTok expert @CoinCollectingWizard shared details with his 208,000 followers on what to look for

The valuable version features a tiny mint mark beneath Winston Churchill’s portrait

Using a magnifying glass or jeweller's loupe is advised to spot this elusive detail

Most Churchill Crowns lack this mark and are only worth around £2

Issued by the Royal Mint, these coins originally commemorated Churchill’s death in 1965

A rare coin that could fetch you more than £60,000 if you’re lucky to have one in your possession has been unearthed by a TikTok coin collector.

A Churchill Crown from 1965 could be worth an eye-watering amount of money - but only under one, very specific, circumstance.

Expert @CoinCollectingWizard recently highlighted the coin collectors should be hunting for, noting that only if it has the unique feature of a tiny mint mark does its value dramatically increase.

In the video, he told his 208,000 followers, "Wow, pay attention to this! If you have this coin, look for a rare mark making it worth £60,000. Do you have this Churchill Crown from 1965?

If you do have one of the Crowns and want to check for the mark in question, he recommended using a magnifying glass or jeweller’s loupe to inspect for the mint mark.

“Pay attention to this tiny detail that makes this from a £2 coin to a £60,000 coin,” he added. “This is a tiny detail that makes a huge difference. You are more than likely to have the version without the mark as that was minted in the millions and not worth much.”

(Photos: Pexels/Flickr) | Pexels/Flickr

According to the Britannia Coin Company, the 1965 Churchill Crown has a face value of 25p, equivalent to five shillings, but the rare marked version is significantly more valuable.

These silver-coloured coins are commonly found in old collections, and the Britannia Coin Company receives several each week. The Royal Mint originally issued them to commemorate Churchill’s death on 24 January 1965.

Have you checked your coin collection for this potentially valuable 1965 Churchill Crown? If you think you might have one, or if you've spotted the rare mint mark, share your findings in the comments section.