The new 24-hour grocery delivery service is perfect for late-night cravings 🚚

Co-op is introducing a 24-hour grocery delivery service this month

The service aims to benefit shift workers, parents, party goers and late-night revellers

A survey found significant interest in late-night delivery, particularly among younger adults and shift workers

The service will be available in Manchester, Leeds and London

The chosen cities have strong online demand for off-hours groceries and a concentration of delivery drivers

A major supermarket chain is introducing a 24-hour grocery delivery service to meet the rising demand from shift workers, parents and late-night revellers.

Co-op’s new service is being introduced after a survey found that around 40% of shoppers who use fast delivery services would use an 11pm to 5am option if it was available.

That figure rose to half of consumers aged 18 to 44, with the service expected to be most popular among those aged 18 to 24 - for those who are out late or attending events, the service will provide easy access to groceries and essentials without the need to visit a store in person, catering to their late-night needs.

Workers with non-traditional hours, such as those on night shifts, will benefit by having access to groceries during hours that align with their work schedules, and the study also showed an estimated six million UK adults believed the main reason they would use a 24-hour service was because of their work pattern or shift.

The new service will be available starting this month through Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats in Manchester, Leeds and London.

The grocer said that these locations already experience significant online demand at unconventional hours due to local demographics, a high availability of delivery drivers and stores that are staffed around the clock for restocking purposes.

Co-op e-commerce director Chris Conway said: “With a convenience store based in every postal code area in the UK, we’re able identify and meet the demands of shoppers at local level which enables us provide solutions like our new 24-hour delivery service.

“We’re always looking at ways to evolve our online offer to provide the very best service for shoppers, whenever and at whatever time they choose to shop with us.”

What do you think about Co-op’s new 24-hour delivery service? Will it make your late-night grocery runs easier, or are there other features you'd like to see? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section.