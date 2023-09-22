Alcohol and meat have long been security tagged - and now in one shop bottles of olive oil are too

A convenience store has been forced to put £7.50 extra virgin olive oil under lock and key after a spate of thefts.

Shoppers at the Co-op on Sprowston Road in Norwich, Norfolk can only get bottles of the oil once a member of staff has released them from a security case.

The extreme measure come during concerns over a explosion in shoplifting with criticism that the police are no longer treating it as a crime'

Reported retail thefts have risen by 27 per cent across ten of the UK's largest cities - and were up by 68 per cent in some, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said.

A spokesperson for Co-op, said: "Protecting the safety of our colleagues is a priority and we know shoplifting can be a flashpoint for violence against shop workers.

"So, whilst this is not a nationwide policy, a decision to implement product security measures at a local level will be made, if a store is experiencing a particular issue."

