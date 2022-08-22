These 15 areas in England and Wales have the greatest proportion of neighbourhoods classed as ‘energy crisis hotspots’.

Soaring energy costs will leave almost 9,000 neighbourhoods across England and Wales at risk of serious financial hardship, new analysis by Friends of the Earth (FoE) shows.

The analysis by the climate charity identified 8,972 ‘energy crisis hotspots’ in England and Wales where energy use is high and typical household income is below the national average. These at-risk areas are home to 15.2 million people.

Some communities look set to be much harder hit by surging energy costs than others and the likes of Birmingham, Blackpool and Wolverhampton all have a high proportion of neighbourhoods classed as at-risk by FoE.

The analysis comes as regulator Ofgem prepares to announce a new energy price cap on Friday, which will dramatically increase fuel bills across the country from October.

Here we reveal the areas in England and Wales that have the greatest proportion of neighbourhoods classed as energy crisis hotspots.

1. Fenland In Fenland 70.9% of neighbourhoods have been identified as energy crisis hotspots. In total 39 communities are at-risk areas.

2. Blaenau Gwent In Blaenau Gwent 70.2% of neighbourhoods have been identified as energy crisis hotspots. In total 33 communities are at-risk areas.

3. Birmingham In Birmingham 64.9% of neighbourhoods have been identified as energy crisis hotspots. In total 415 communities are at-risk areas.

4. Merthyr Tydfil In Merthyr Tydfil 63.9% of neighbourhoods have been identified as energy crisis hotspots. In total 23 communities are at-risk areas.