Scotland’s social security payments are set to rise in April 2025 💰

Social security benefit rates in the UK will rise by 1.7% in April 2025

Scotland’s devolved welfare system means its benefit payments may differ slightly from those in England

Unique Scottish benefits like the Scottish Child Payment and Adult Disability Payment are also seeing increases

The rate hikes aim to provide financial relief amidst rising living costs

In April 2025, changes to social security benefit rates will take effect across the UK, with most payments rising by 1.7% - matching the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate recorded the previous September.

But Scotland’s devolved welfare system means that while many benefits will also increase by this same percentage, the actual payments people will receive can differ from those in other parts of the country.

Scotland administers several unique benefits, such as the Scottish Child Payment and Adult Disability Payment, which operate separately from their UK counterparts.

The Scottish Government has also taken a different approach to certain entitlements, prioritising policies aimed at reducing child poverty and supporting disabled people.

While this year’s increases will provide some much-needed financial relief to households across the country as they navigate rising costs, September 2024's inflation rate of 1.7% was the lowest seen in three and a half years.

(Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

With these upcoming changes, claimants in Scotland may see variations in their payments compared to those elsewhere in the UK.

But what does the rate rise mean if you are receiving Personal Independence Payments or other disability benefits in Scotland, and how much more money can you expect to see paid into your bank account come April?

How are Scottish disability rates changing this year?

Weekly rates unless otherwise shown

Benefit 2024-25 Rates 2025-26 Rates Child Disability Payment - care component highest rate £108.55 £110.40 (+£1.85) Child Disability Payment - care component middle rate £72.65 £73.90 (+£1.25) Child Disability Payment - care component lowest rate £28.70 £29.20 (+£0.50) Child Disability Payment - mobility component higher rate £75.75 £77.05 (+£1.30) Child Disability Payment - mobility component lower rate £28.70 £29.20 (+£0.50) Adult Disability Payment - daily living component enhanced rate £108.55 £110.40 (+£1.85) Adult Disability Payment - daily living component standard rate £72.65 £73.90 (+£1.25) Adult Disability Payment - mobility component enhanced rate £75.75 £77.05 (+£1.30) Adult Disability Payment - mobility component standard rate £28.70 £29.20 (+£0.50) Adult Disability Payment - transitional rate £28.70 £29.20 (+£0.50) Pension Age Disability Payment - higher rate £108.55 £110.40 (+£1.85) Pension Age Disability Payment - lower rate £72.65 £73.90 (+£1.25) Scottish Adult Disability Living Allowance - Care Component Highest Rate £108.55 £110.40 (+£1.85) - Care Component Middle Rate £72.65 £73.90 (+£1.25) - Care Component Lowest Rate £28.70 £29.20 (+£0.50) - Mobility Component Higher Rate £75.75 £77.05 (+£1.30) - Mobility Component Lower Rate £28.70 £29.20 (+£0.50) Scottish Child Payment £26.70 £27.15 (+£0.45) Carer Support Payment £81.90 £83.30 (+£1.40) Attendance Allowance - higher rate £108.55 £110.40 (+£1.85) Attendance Allowance - lower rate £72.65 £73.90 (+£1.25) Carer’s Allowance £81.90 £83.30 (+£1.40) Carer’s Allowance Supplement (bi-annual payment) £288.60 £293.50 (+£4.90) Disability Living Allowance - care component highest rate £108.55 £110.40 (+£1.85) Disability Living Allowance - care component middle rate £72.65 £73.90 (+£1.25) Disability Living Allowance - care component lowest rate £28.70 £29.20 (+£0.50) Disability Living Allowance - mobility component higher rate £75.75 £77.05 (+£1.30) Disability Living Allowance - mobility component lower rate £28.70 £29.20 (+£0.50) Personal Independence Payment - Daily Living Component Enhanced Rate £108.55 £110.40 (+£1.85) - Daily Living Component Standard Rate £72.65 £73.90 (+£1.25) - Mobility Component Enhanced Rate £75.75 £77.05 (+£1.30) - Mobility Component Standard Rate £28.70 £29.20 (+£0.50) Severe Disablement Allowance – (basic rate) £98.40 £100.05 (+£1.65) - Age related addition – (higher rate) £14.70 £14.95 (+£0.25) - Age related addition – (middle rate) £8.15 £8.30 (+£0.15) - Age related addition – (lower rate) £8.15 £8.30 (+£0.15) - Adult Dependency Increase payable with SDA £48.30 £49.20 (+£0.90) Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit - standard rate 1.0 £221.50 £225.30 (+£3.80) Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit - 0.9 of standard rate £199.35 £202.77 (+£3.42) Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit - 0.8 of standard rate £177.20 £180.24 (+£3.04) Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit - 0.7 of standard rate £155.05 £157.71 (+£2.66) Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit - 0.6 of standard rate £132.90 £135.18 (+£2.28) Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit - 0.5 of standard rate £110.75 £112.65 (+£1.90) Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit - 0.4 of standard rate £88.60 £90.12 (+£1.52) Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit - 0.3 of standard rate £66.45 £67.59 (+£1.14) Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit - 0.2 of standard rate £44.30 £45.06 (+£0.76) Constant Attendance Allowance - exceptional rate £177.40 £180.40 (+£3.00) Constant Attendance Allowance - intermediate rate £133.05 £135.30 (+£2.25) Constant Attendance Allowance - normal maximum rate £88.70 £90.20 (+£1.50) Constant Attendance Allowance - part-time rate £44.35 £45.10 (+£0.75) Exceptionally severe disablement allowance £88.70 £90.20 (+£1.50) Maximum of aggregate weekly benefit payable for successive accidents £221.50 £225.30 (+£3.80) Industrial Injuries Unemployability Supplement permitted earnings level (annual amount) £9542.00 £10,166.00 (+£624.00) Maximum life gratuity £14,700.00 £14,950.00 (+£250.00) Unemployability Supplement £137.00 £139.35 (+£2.35) Increase for early incapacity - higher rate £28.40 £28.90 (+£0.50) Increase for early incapacity - middle rate £18.20 £18.50 (+£0.30) Increase for early incapacity - lower rate £9.10 £9.25 (+£0.15) Increase under para 4 of schedule 7 SSCBA 1992 to weekly disablement pension (increase for dependent children) £11.35 £11.35 (+£0.00) Maximum reduced earning allowance £88.60 £90.12 (+£1.52) Maximum retirement allowance £22.15 £22.53 (+£0.38)

