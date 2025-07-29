Fraudsters are exploiting government confusion to steal bank details 🔒

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scammers are sending fake DWP texts about Winter Fuel Payments to trick pensioners

Messages claim recipients must apply or miss out on a £300 ‘winter heating allowance’

Links in the texts lead to fake websites requesting personal and bank details

The DWP has confirmed it never sends texts or emails asking for bank info for this payment

Only those newly eligible need to apply — most payments are made automatically

Older people are being urged to stay alert as scammers exploit public confusion over recent changes to the Winter Fuel Payment with a convincing text message con trick.

The fraudulent messages claim to be from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), warning that recipients haven’t yet applied for this year’s “winter heating allowance” and risk missing out on a £300 payment if they don’t act fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The message includes a link designed to look like an official gov.uk site – but it's a trap. The warning comes just weeks after the Government reversed its stance on the one-off winter top-up, leading many to believe they may need to reapply for support.

What do the scam text messages look like?

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Scammers are banking on the recent headlines to add a false sense of urgency. Their messages appear to be from “DWP” or “Department for Work and Pensions”, reference a “winter heating allowance”, and suggest recipients are at risk of missing out on £300.

They also include a link resembling a genuine government web address, and claim there’s a same-day deadline to act.

Once clicked, the link takes you to a fake site asking for personal and financial details. In some cases, users are told to pay £1 on their card to ‘verify’ their identity – a tactic used to harvest payment details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The official word from DWP

The DWP has issued a firm warning, saying: “We never send text messages or emails requesting your bank details for winter fuel payment purposes.”

In most cases, Winter Fuel Payments are made automatically to those of state pension age who have received the payment before. Only those who’ve never had it – such as people newly eligible or who’ve deferred their state pension – need to apply.

What to do if you receive a scam message?

Ignore and delete any texts asking you to apply for the Winter Fuel Payment, and warn older family members or neighbours who may be more vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Report scam messages by forwarding them to 7726 (a free reporting service). If you’ve fallen victim, contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or via their website.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.