Marks and Spencer: M&S Foodhall set to open in Falkirk
Marks and Spencer is giving shoppers a sneak peek at its brand new foodhall which is just days away from opening its doors to customers.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The brand new 12,500 square foot M&S foodhall, in Stockbridge Retail Park, Linlithgow is scheduled to open on Thursday, January 25.
Store manager Brian Torley, who has worked at M&S for 13 years, said: “It’s exciting to share a sneak peek of the brand new Foodhall design as we look forward to welcoming the community to our new Linlithgow store when we open on Burns Day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The new Foodhall is packed with so many exciting new features which we can’t wait to reveal, and we’re counting down the days to finally open the doors and see local customers experience it for themselves.”
The new store, open from 8.30am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 7pm on Sundays, will offer shoppers a market-style Foodhall, an in-store bakery for freshly baked breads and pastries and a dedicated M&S wine shop.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.