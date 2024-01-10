Marks and Spencer is giving shoppers a sneak peek at its brand new foodhall which is just days away from opening its doors to customers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The brand new 12,500 square foot M&S foodhall, in Stockbridge Retail Park, Linlithgow is scheduled to open on Thursday, January 25.

Store manager Brian Torley, who has worked at M&S for 13 years, said: “It’s exciting to share a sneak peek of the brand new Foodhall design as we look forward to welcoming the community to our new Linlithgow store when we open on Burns Day.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The new Foodhall is packed with so many exciting new features which we can’t wait to reveal, and we’re counting down the days to finally open the doors and see local customers experience it for themselves.”