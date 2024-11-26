Food Safety Agency urgently recalls Heera Navratan Korma over undeclared nuts

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

26th Nov 2024, 7:22pm

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A curry product has been recalled over undeclared nuts.

P&B (Foods) Limited is recalling Heera Navratan Korma (459g with a best before date of June 30, 2026) because it contains cashew nuts which are not mentioned on the label, making the product a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy.

Heera

The Food Safety Agency says: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to cashew nuts (nuts), do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further details please call 01274 660118 or email [email protected].”

Related topics:Food

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice