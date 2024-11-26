Food Safety Agency urgently recalls Heera Navratan Korma over undeclared nuts
P&B (Foods) Limited is recalling Heera Navratan Korma (459g with a best before date of June 30, 2026) because it contains cashew nuts which are not mentioned on the label, making the product a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy.
The Food Safety Agency says: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to cashew nuts (nuts), do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further details please call 01274 660118 or email [email protected].”
