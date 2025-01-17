Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fridge manufacturer has warned people about where is best to store milk to keep it cool.

Beko, which makes a range of kitchen appliances including many fridges and freezers, has pointed out that the door, despite having a handy bar for keeping bottles and cartons upright, is actually the worst place to keep milk.

This is because due to fridge opening, the door is the warmest area - and so can lead to milk spoiling more quickly.

Beko says that UK households bin about £250 worth of food per person in a typical year, or £1,000 for a family of four - and is urging people to organise their fridges better, not just so they look good, but so they preserve every item of food for as long as possible.

Beko UK’s head of product management Salah Sun said: "The way we organise our fridges can make or break our efforts to reduce food waste. Most people don't realise that poor fridge organisation isn't just about aesthetics – it directly impacts food longevity and your household budget."

The best way to work is to have zones in your fridge for different types of food.

Sun told the Daily Express: "Temperature fluctuates within your fridge, so storing items in the right zones is crucial. The bottom shelf, being the coldest, is perfect for raw meats, while the middle shelves maintain ideal conditions for dairy and prepared foods. The door, often used for milk, is actually the warmest area due to frequent opening.

"We recommend keeping more stable items like condiments and drinks in the door compartments, moving milk to the middle shelf where temperatures remain more constant."

There are also other advantages.

"When you can see and access everything easily, you're more likely to cook at home and make healthier choices," Sun added. "Plus, maintaining optimal storage conditions means your fresh produce lasts longer, reducing both waste and shopping frequency."