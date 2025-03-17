This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Turn your old stuff into cash this Global Recycling Day 🌍

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Global Recycling Day on March 18 highlights the importance of recycling for the planet

Many UK retailers and supermarkets now offer incentives for recycling everyday items

From clothing to old tech, there are multiple ways to turn unwanted goods into cash

Some schemes are well-known, while others require a little digging to uncover

Checking with local stores can reveal hidden opportunities to recycle and save money

​Global Recycling Day, celebrated annually on March 18, serves as a reminder of the vital role recycling plays in preserving our planet.

But beyond its environmental benefits, recycling can also offers financial incentives. In the UK, numerous supermarket schemes and programmes provide opportunities to earn money while contributing to sustainability efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several UK supermarkets have introduced initiatives that reward customers for recycling, so here's how you can turn your recyclable items into cash.​

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Supermarket recycling schemes

In 2019, Iceland began implementing reverse vending machines in select stores, allowing customers to return plastic bottles purchased from the supermarket.

Each returned bottle earns a 10p voucher redeemable in-store, and though it’s unlikely you’ll make the £30,000 that some headlines claim, it’s worth taking your used bottles back for a bit of a cash boost.

In 2018, in a bid to promote recycling, Tesco trialled reverse vending machines at select locations, offering customers 10p for each returned plastic bottle, up to a maximum of £1 per visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco also provides Clubcard points for recycling empty ink cartridges, with rewards ranging from 25 to 125 points per cartridge.

Ocado encourages customers to return plastic bags by offering 5p for each one, accepting up to 99 bags at a time. Notably, they accept bags from other stores as well.

Even if your local supermarket isn't widely known for offering recycling incentives, it's always worth asking if they have any schemes in place, and many stores participate in regional or trial programmes that aren't heavily advertised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smaller supermarket branches may also have partnerships with local recycling initiatives, allowing you to return plastic bottles, batteries, or textiles for discounts, loyalty points, or even cash.

Clothing and textile recycling

Beyond supermarkets, several retailers offer incentives for recycling textiles. For instance, by bringing a bag of unwanted clothes (including home textiles and shoes) to any H&M store, customers can receive a £5 voucher for each bag.

And through the "Shwopping" initiative, donating M&S-labelled clothing or soft furnishings to Oxfam shops grants a £5 M&S voucher off a £35 spend on clothing, home, and beauty products in M&S stores.

Many clothing and fashion retailers offer recycling schemes, but they’re not always well-publicised. It’s worth asking in-store or checking their website to see if they have any initiatives that reward you for donating unwanted clothes, shoes, or accessories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smaller and independent retailers sometimes have partnerships with textile recycling companies or charities. By asking, you might uncover an easy way to save money on future purchases while reducing waste and supporting sustainable fashion.

Recycling old technology

Unused electronic devices can also be a source of extra cash, like with Virgin Media O2's O2 Recycle Programme, which offers customers the opportunity to recycle their old gadgets, including smartphones, tablets, and wearables, in exchange for cash.

Then there are platforms like Zapper, which allow users to sell unwanted items such as books, CDs, DVDs, games, mobile phones, and electronics.

Recycling old tech, games, DVDs, and other media can be a great way to make extra cash while ensuring these items don’t end up in landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional recycling incentives

Other programmes offer rewards for recycling various items, such as Boots’ "Recycling at Boots" scheme, which awards Boots Advantage Card members 500 points when they bring five empty products to an in-store recycling bin and spend £10 or more in participating stores. ​

And, through the "Sell Your Soles" initiative, customers can exchange any brand of unwanted shoes for a £5 voucher off a £25 spend, valid on full-price shoes either in-store or online. ​

And returning empty perfume bottles to The Perfume Shop’s stores as part of their recycling scheme grants customers a 15% discount voucher. ​

Check with local retailers near you about their recycling services. Many large chains provide details online about which items they accept for recycling and whether they offer rewards or discounts in return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another option is to ask staff in-store. Even if a retailer doesn’t widely advertise a recycling scheme, employees may know about local initiatives or partnerships with recycling organisations.

Now that you know how easy it can be to make money while helping the environment, we’d love to hear from you! Have you discovered any local recycling schemes or programmes that offer rewards? Drop your tips or questions in the comments section.