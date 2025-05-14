A supermarket chain has announced that it is closing two stores.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iceland says that it will shut the branches, but has not said why in particular those stores are disappearing.

The closures come after Iceland’s stated ambition earlier this year to open 20 Iceland and Food Warehouse stores by the end of April. It has also opened a new distribution centre in Warrington, supplying stores in north-west England, Wales and southern Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supermarket's College Square store in Margate will be closing on 21 June, the frozen supermarket group revealed on Tuesday. Iceland said staff working at the Margate store would, where possible, be redeployed elsewhere.

And its supermarket in Inverness city centre will also close for good on 12 July. Customers there had reportedly complained about parking charges and fines issued by a separate car park operator, local title The Press and Journal reported.

Iceland has not disclosed why either of the two stores were selected for closure. Some of its stores, such as one in Crawley, West Sussex, have been refurbished and revamped this year.

The This Is Money website reported an Iceland spokesperson, talking about Margate, said: “Our store colleagues have entered into a consultation process and have been offered opportunities at surrounding stores where possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on shutting its store in Inverness, Iceland said: “We can confirm our Iceland store located at Rose Street, Inverness, is scheduled to close on 12th July 2025. Our store colleagues will enter into a consultation process and will be offered opportunities at surrounding stores where possible. Shoppers can visit our local Food Warehouse store in Inverness.”