Is ChatGPT down? Hundreds of people report issues with AI software
To the dismay of students wanting a quick way to write an essay, AI software ChatGPT has gone down.
A message on its homepage says: “We’re currently experiencing issues. Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services. We are investigating.”
The website Downdetector has logged a spike in complaints this morning, with hundreds of people registering that they cannot use it.
One user said: “Constantly getting ‘Error in message stream’ -- the console warning is ‘Intercom not booted or setup incomplete’."
More to follow
