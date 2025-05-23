Children’s clothing on sale in Asda has been recalled as it is dangerous.

The ‘Stitch and Angel’ two-piece children’s clothing set sold by Asda’s own-brand clothing line George has been taken off the shelves.

The government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards has warned: “The product has been identified as presenting a risk of injuries as the cord supplied with the shorts is too long. A child could become tangled or trapped in the cord, leading to injury.”

Stitch is a popular children’s character and a new Lilo and Stitch film has just come out in cinemas.

As part of this recall, anyone who has bought the clothing set has been asked to return it to an Asda store for a full refund, even without a receipt.

Asda says all sizes - from one to eight years old - are affected, including those with barcode numbers

The clothes do not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

Asda said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Anyone who wants to know more can call Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.