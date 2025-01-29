Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lloyds Banking Group is to shut 136 more high street branches as it accelerates plans to cut costs and digitise the bank.

It will close 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.

The closure plan comes weeks after Lloyds shook up its branch business to allow customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to use stores across any of its brands for in-person banking.

Lloyds blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile services.

It said that all workers at the affected branches will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.

A spokeswoman for the business said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.

“Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches. Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub.”

The full list of Lloyds Bank branch closures:

Biggleswade - November 5, 2025

Bishop Auckland - May 8, 2025

Blandford - November 10, 2025

Bolton Farnworth - May 28, 2025

Bridgnorth - May 20, 2025

Brigg - March 5, 2026

Bristol Bishopsworth - November 6, 2025

Bristol Clifton - May 21, 2025

Bristol Patchway - May 28, 2025

Bromsgrove - May 7, 2025

Bury - October 21, 2025

Cardiff Whitchurch - May 29, 2025

Caterham - March 5, 2026

Chard - November 11, 2025

Coventry Foleshill - November 4, 2025

Dorchester - June 19, 2025

Dunstable - November 4, 2025

East Grinstead - November 12, 2025

Falmouth - November 13, 2025

Feltham - November 4, 2025

Ferndown - November 17, 2025

Fulham - May 27, 2025

Glossop - March 9, 2026

Godalming - May 29, 2025

Herne Bay - May 21, 2025

Hexham - November 5, 2025

Hornchurch Station Lane - September 11, 2025

Houghton le Spring - March 10, 2026

Hucknall - March 4, 2026

Kidderminster - October 16, 2025

Launceston - May 12, 2025

Leeds Crossgates - October 1, 2025

Leominster - November 18, 2025

Leyland - May 8, 2025

Liverpool Breck Rd - March 4, 2026

Loughton - November 12, 2025

Louth - May 7, 2025

Ludlow - May 20, 2025

Manchester Moston - March 11, 2026

Manchester Newton Heath - November 5, 2025

Margate - May 14, 2025

Pembroke Dock - June 26, 2025

Peterlee Yoden Way - March 3, 2026

Plymstock - November 4, 2025

Pontardawe - November 19, 2025

Pontyclun - May 12, 2025

Prudhoe - May 15, 2025

Rayleigh - May 20, 2025

Seaton - May 7, 2025

Sheffield Woodhouse - March 10, 2026

Shipston-on-Stour - March 11, 2026

Sleaford - March 12, 2026

Southall - October 15, 2025

Southsea - March 9, 2026

Stoke-on-Trent - March 9, 2026

Thornbury Avon - November 6, 2025

Tooting - October 8, 2025

Tunstall - March 9, 2026

Walthamstow - October 22, 2025

Welwyn Garden City - June 11, 2025

Wymondham - March 12, 2026

The full list of Halifax branch closures:

Balham - May 22, 2025

Bangor (N Ireland) - May 29, 2025

Barrow in Furness - September 10, 2025

Bexleyheath - November 6, 2025

Birmingham Bearwood - March 2, 2026

Blackpool Lytham Road - October 29, 2025

Bolton - November 20, 2025

Brentwood - September 10, 2025

Bromsgrove - May 29, 2025

Cannon Street - May 28, 2025

Carmarthen - October 6, 2025

Castleford - September 8, 2025

Cirencester - September 25, 2025

Clapham Junction - October 7, 2025

Crewe - October 14, 2025

Derby East St - October 23, 2025

Eltham - October 29, 2025

Epsom - September 15, 2025

Erdington - September 24, 2025

Felixstowe - June 2, 2025

Fleetwood - June 25, 2025

Folkestone - October 9, 2025

Fulham - May 22, 2025

Gainsborough - June 2, 2025

Hayes - October 6, 2025

Hexham - November 5, 2025

Horsforth - June 3, 2025

Hove - November 10, 2025

Huntingdon - October 30, 2025

Kingsbury - June 2, 2025

Kingswood - October 8, 2025

Launceston - June 3, 2025

Leek - June 4, 2025

Letchworth - June 3, 2025

London Strand - May 8, 2025

Long Eaton - September 18, 2025

Mold - June 5, 2025

Nelson - March 4, 2026

Northwich - September 3, 2025

Omagh - May 19, 2025

Peterlee - March 3, 2026

Pontypridd - September 30, 2025

Rayleigh - May 20, 2025

Rhyl - September 23, 2025

Richmond (Surrey) - September 16, 2025

Sittingbourne - October 15, 2025

Skegness - September 3, 2025

Sleaford - November 6, 2025

Southport - October 7, 2025

St Annes - June 12, 2025

St Austell - May 13, 2025

Stevenage Queensway - January 6, 2026

Telford - October 22, 2025

Walkden - September 25, 2025

Wallasey - September 4, 2025

Waltham Cross - May 27, 2025

Welwyn Garden City - June 11, 2025

Wickford - November 10, 2025

Wilmslow - May 19, 2025

Winton - October 1, 2025

Woolwich - October 1, 2025

The full list of Bank of Scotland branch closures:

Alexandria - March 2, 2026

Annan - March 2, 2026

Barrhead - May 21, 2025

Bishopbriggs - May 21, 2025

Edinburgh Corstorphine West - October 29, 2025

Edinburgh Wester Hailes - May 27, 2025

Helensburgh - March 5, 2026

Kirkintilloch - May 22, 2025

Moffat - October 29, 2025

Peebles - May 27, 2025

Pitlochry - October 30, 2025

Sanquhar - May 28, 2025

Thornhill - November 3, 2025

Uddingston - May 22, 2025