Hundreds of banking customers say they are having difficulty with online banking today due to a fault with the app.

Customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, according to reports made to online monitoring service Downdetector.

Among the comments left by disgruntled customers are “Banking app is not working, closes as soon as you click on it” and “App closing after opening without logging in”.

The three banks are all part of the Lloyds Banking Group.

The problems appear to have started just after 5am today.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson: “Our app is up and running, although we know it’s taking some customers a bit longer than usual to get logged on at the moment, and our advice is to wait a few extra moments or give logging on another try.”

It’s understood all other Lloyds services are working.