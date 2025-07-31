Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland apps down: Customers report apps crash as soon as they are opened
Customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, according to reports made to online monitoring service Downdetector.
Among the comments left by disgruntled customers are “Banking app is not working, closes as soon as you click on it” and “App closing after opening without logging in”.
The three banks are all part of the Lloyds Banking Group.
The problems appear to have started just after 5am today.
A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson: “Our app is up and running, although we know it’s taking some customers a bit longer than usual to get logged on at the moment, and our advice is to wait a few extra moments or give logging on another try.”
It’s understood all other Lloyds services are working.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.