Marks and Spencer is set to take over 12 former Homebase locations, converting them into some of the largest M&S Food Halls in the country.

In the aftermath of a devastating cyber attack on the supermarket chain, which cost M&S an estimated £300m, the retailer is opening a dozen more food stores, creating more than 550 jobs in the process.

Eight of the new shops are expected to open by July 2026, pending planning approval. So far, M&S has confirmed five locations - Abingdon, Farnham, Northampton, Cannock, and Godalming.

The selected sites are all former Homebase stores, following the DIY chain’s collapse into administration in November last year. 70 stores and 1,600 jobs were rescued by The Range owner Chris Dawson, while other properties have since been acquired by B&Q and Sainsbury’s.

M&S chief executive Stuart Machin said: “Investing in new and renewed stores is one of our key transformation priorities. Securing these highly desirable sites in priority locations will accelerate this strategy, drive further growth in our M&S Food business and, most importantly, give our customers the best possible M&S shopping experience.”

The newly acquired sites will feature expanded car parks and a new in-store addition: a coffee bakery concept where customers can pick up fresh items like sourdough loaves - designed to rival artisan chains such as Gail’s.

Abingdon and Cannock are set to be among the first to welcome the revamped stores later this year, with the rest rolling out in phases.

This strategic expansion comes amid major shifts in the home improvement sector. Homebase announced the closure of 33 more stores in February, following 13 permanent closures in January.

In total, 74 branches were put up for sale after the business entered administration. B&Q acquired five locations, while Sainsbury’s took over ten last year.

Following the cyber attack last week, M&S paused all online orders; at the time of publication, online ordering has been resumed.